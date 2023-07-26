Local pillar Fisher recalled

Mary Mae Fisher was 17 when she began working at a four-generation Arkansas newspapering family's business and 19 in 1968, when she married that family's scion. The personal and professional merged as only a life lived in small town journalism does.

After a lifetime editing and publishing four weekly newspapers -- The Yell County Record, The Dardanelle Post Dispatch and the Perry and Conway County editions of the Petit Jean Country Headlight -- she spent last weekend at the Little Rock convention of the Arkansas Press Association, of which she and her husband, David Fisher, are past presidents.

Then they returned home, where she died the next day, peacefully in her sleep at 74.

David Fisher, 78, cut short an interview the next day, which happened to be The Record's production day, in order to meet deadline. That was one promise he made to his wife, not to let her death get in the way of getting the paper out. He intends to meet another he made to her: to keep publishing their four weeklies.

"I'm going to try to do it as long as I can," he said. "We talked about that -- whichever one of us went first, that we would try to keep going."

David's great-grandfather, Harold Watt, started in the newspaper business in Oklahoma in 1890, 17 years before it was a state. His grandfather, W.O. Watt, took over from him. David's father, Bob Fisher, inherited it, and David bought it from him.

"Mary's been with me every step of the way," he said. "And really, if you look at her resume in her obit, you wonder how she did all of that."

She was a member of the Dardanelle Rotary Club, the Dardanelle and Danville chambers of commerce, the Danville Jaycettes, the Danville School Board and the board of the Yell County Fair.

She had leadership and training positions in the Girl Scouts and, for more than four decades, the Boy Scouts.

She was president of the Spring Creek Extension Homemakers Club and of the Arkansas Extension Homemakers in 2014, simultaneously leading the Arkansas Press Association. She served as president of the Arkansas Jaycettes and the organization's national secretary. And she had been on the National Newspaper Association Foundation's board.

"She's really, you can tell, an active lady," David Fisher said. "A born leader, no other way to say it."

Journalists tend to be reporters who write or writers who report. David Fisher said Mary was one of the few journalists to do regular interviews with U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a Dardanelle native.

"Mary was a model publisher, editor, reporter and community leader with a seemingly bottomless well of energy and initiative, matched perhaps only by her genuine kindness and concern for others," Cotton said in a statement. "We will miss her dearly."

Asked about her best work, David Fisher noted her 17-part series about the Yell County Daniel-Potter Feud of 1883. It began as a piece about the 1880 Danville-Mickles Bridge, 100 feet long across the Petit Jean River and one of two iron bowstring truss bridges in Arkansas, which was moved to Mickles in 1922 and back to Danville in 2013.

Mary expanded it to cover the 1883 vigilante hanging of two, John H. Coker and Dr. John Flood, for conspiring with another man, Rial Blocher, to help Jack and Bud Daniel, wanted with Blocher for murdering one Bill Potter, escape from jail.

The series reflected her ongoing interest in local history, aided by The Post Dispatch's continuing publication since 1853. "She had records that no one else had," David said. "She did a 55, 80 and 105 years [column] in Dardanelle every week. She would go back and get stories. It was really big. People loved it."

She did all this for decades without employing full-time reporters.

"In the weekly business, everyone has had to do several different jobs," David said. "Forty-five or 20 years ago, we had a bigger staff, sure. But no one has the staff they used to have. They can't."

But they continue to cover high school sports, business openings and closings, and local government beats.

Yell County Judge Jeff Gilkey, who took office seven months ago after 12 years coordinating the local emergency management system, spoke of Mary's civic boosterism and collaboration with local officials to get their news out.

"I've dealt with people through politics for several years now, and we have upstanding people. But the reason we have upstanding people is because we have people like David and Mary who would call you on your bluff," Gilkey said.

"The Fisher family has been a staple in Arkansas journalism for as long as I can remember," said Ashley Kemp Wimberley, Arkansas Press Association Executive Director. "Few people have such a commitment to community service and community journalism as Mary Fisher. ... She was a mentor to me and a valuable friend. I will sure miss her."

The Russellville Courier prints the Fisher's newspapers, which are distributed to subscribers through the mail and for sale on business countertops. Circulation is down, mirroring industry trends, but David Fisher said a focus on color pictures of children and local organizations in addition to local news keeps readers engaged. Online subscriptions are up.

"We certainly, on behalf of Mary, want to thank all the people that responded after she died -- not only for her community work, but for what she did in our newspapers," he said.

"We just got so much response, wondering if I was going to keep going. I said, 'Oh, yeah. Mary made me promise to do that.' She said, 'If something happens to me and I pass away, you've got to promise me to get my newspaper out first, and then worry about my funeral.'"