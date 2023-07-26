LR man detained in

kidnapping charge

Little Rock police early Tuesday arrested a man on a kidnapping charge after a woman said he held her at knifepoint and had "sexual intercourse" with her, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived at 7518 Knollwood Road late Monday night, where a caller told them his wife was being held hostage by Sam Gause, 40, of Little Rock, the report says.

Police were shown texts by the woman saying that Gause would not let her leave, the report says. Eventually, police said they were able to speak with her, and Gause was arrested just after midnight. It was unclear from the report how the woman was able to get free from Gause.

The woman told police that Gause invited her to his room and then pulled a knife, telling her "you're never leaving," the report states. Gause then had sexual intercourse with her, the woman said, and she felt in danger and unable to leave.

Gause was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond, the jail's inmate roster shows.