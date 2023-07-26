McCarthy calls for Biden impeachment probe

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, responding to enormous GOP pressure to demonstrate support for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking Tuesday at the Capitol, McCarthy said the questions House Republicans are raising about the Biden family finances need to be investigated. So far, he acknowledged, the House's probes have not proven any wrongdoing, but an impeachment inquiry "allows Congress to get the information to be able to know the truth."

"We will follow this to the end," he said, first floating the idea late Monday on Fox News.

It's the strongest comment yet from McCarthy on a potential Biden impeachment after the Republican leader sidelined earlier efforts by House conservatives to launch such an inquiry.

With a slim majority in the House, McCarthy faces demands from Trump allies to elevate their priorities. At a Fox News town hall last week, Trump asked why Biden has not yet been impeached.

On Tuesday, McCarthy gave no timeline for launching an impeachment inquiry into Biden and said he hadn't spoken to Trump about it. He declined to say if he would be making a presidential endorsement.

White House spokesman Ian Sams said the House GOP's "eagerness to go after POTUS regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless," using shorthand for the president of the United States.

"Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address, like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the House GOP wants to prioritize," Sams said on Twitter.

Republicans in Congress have ramped up investigations of Biden and his son Hunter. House Republicans are digging into the family's finances, particularly payments the younger Biden received from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.

Hunter Biden has since reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges of having failed to pay income taxes for several years.

He is set to appear in court this week in that case. Republicans continue to pursue a debunked theory stemming from the first Trump impeachment about Burisma.

Last week, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released the FBI's so-called FD-1023 form -- with unverified claims from the informant -- providing a full, public look at the allegations.

Grassley, working with House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wants further investigation. Comer had subpoenaed the FBI for the document.

Democrats on the oversight panel countered Monday with a four-page memo rebutting the allegations.

In the memo, Democrats point to other documents, including from Lev Parnas, a former associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who claimed to have firsthand knowledge of some of the conversations and disputed the allegations. Parnas said one of the Burisma officials told him the claims are not true.

The Democrats also note that it wasn't just Biden who wanted Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin ousted, but other Western allies were also raising concerns that Shokin was failing to investigate corruption in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to entertain questions about potential impeachment proceedings.

McCarthy said Tuesday that the committees will continue their investigations.

On Tuesday, Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said McCarthy "has made sure the House majority is little more than an arm" of Trump's 2024 campaign.

"This is another political stunt intended to help Trump," Harrison said.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.