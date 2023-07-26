Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Pete Davidson, the comedian, actor and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member, has reached an agreement that allows him to resolve a reckless driving charge in California by doing community service with the New York Fire Department, officials said. Davidson is a Staten Island native whose father, Scott, was a New York City firefighter who died while responding to the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 -- an experience that helped inform Davidson's 2020 film, "The King of Staten Island." The reckless driving charge, a misdemeanor, was filed against Davidson last month by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. It said he crashed a Mercedes-Benz into a house near Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills in March, the Los Angeles Times reported. No one was injured, the Times reported. A judge last week placed Davidson, 29, in an 18-month diversion program, according to the district attorney's office. He must pay restitution, attend 12 hours of traffic school, visit a morgue to learn about what happens to victims of reckless driving and perform 50 hours of community service. Davidson's attorney has indicated that the community service is likely to be completed at the New York Fire Department, the office said. Amanda Farinacci, a Fire Department spokesperson, called Davidson "the son of a 9/11 hero" and said the department "would be happy to provide" him a chance to complete his service. A stand-up comic before joining the "Saturday Night Live" cast in 2014, Davidson left the NBC show after the season finale last year. His most recent project is the streaming series "Bupkis."

Drew Barrymore, 48, whose honors include a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, will be presiding over a more literary ceremony this fall. She'll host the 74th annual National Book Awards -- considered the Oscars of the publishing world -- the National Book Foundation announced Tuesday. And Oprah Winfrey, a previous winner of an honorary National Book Award, will be a guest speaker. Barrymore and Winfrey have long histories of championing books and reading. Winfrey's book club picks have helped dozens of works become bestsellers, while Barrymore has praised books by Tina Fey and David Sedaris, among others. "Throughout their careers, Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey have each demonstrated their enduring belief that books have the power to change readers' lives -- by opening doors, sparking conversations, and building community," said David Steinberger, chair of the foundation's board of directors. "This belief echoes the mission of the National Book Foundation to ensure that books have a prominent place in our culture."