Uniti signs $35M

deal to expand fiber

Uniti Group Inc. has signed a $35 million agreement to expand fiber connectivity across 12 cities in the Midwest and Southeastern U.S., supported by new offices in Cleveland and Detroit.

The agreement, announced Tuesday, is a long-term contract with an unnamed global internet provider that has been a long-time customer. Uniti's network spans from Indianapolis to Chicago, then east to Ashburn, Va., and drops across Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio, to include Pittsburgh.

"This latest dark fiber deal marks a significant milestone in our partnership with this valued customer and reinforces our shared commitment to delivering top-tier connectivity services," said President of Wholesale and Strategic Accounts Greg Ortyl.

Uniti offers fiber connections to the world's largest Internet providers, including wireless providers and global giants such as Google. The Little Rock company's fiber network spans 137,000 miles in the U.S.

Uniti shares fell 10 cents, or 2%, to close Tuesday at $5.03. The shares have traded between $10.44 and $2.94 in the past 52 weeks.

-- Andrew Moreau

Campbell to invest

in Goldfish capacity

Campbell Soup is betting on its Goldfish crackers with a $160 million investment, saying the brand is approaching a billion-dollar business.

The investment in its Pepperidge Farm bakery in Richmond, Utah, will boost production by 50% to about 5 million Goldfish crackers an hour, or 1,500 a second, the food-maker said in a statement Tuesday.

The $160 million investment will help the company meet rising demand for the snack, with Campbell adding an on-site flour mill and more than 80 jobs at the Utah plant to keep up with demand.

Campbell's shares are down nearly 20% this year as it struggles with declining volumes, but its sales have been propped up by what it calls its "8 power brands," including Goldfish.

The Goldfish capacity expansion, Campbell's third in the past two years, is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

Shares of Campbell Soup fell 14 cents, or 0.30%, to close Tuesday at $46.27.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

State index closes

out down 2.58 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 862.63 points, down 2.58.

"Technology stocks drove stocks higher on Tuesday, as investors lean into earnings season with the S&P 500 hitting its highest level since April 2022," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of ArcBest Corp. rose 2.27% and Tyson Foods shares rose 1.4%. Bank OZK shares dropped 2.1% and Murphy USA shares fell 1.6%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.