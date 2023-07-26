NWACC: Bentonville West dance, cheer coach Brewer to discuss athletic director’s job at forum

BENTONVILLE -- Brooke Brewer, a teacher and coach at Bentonville West High School, will be on campus Thursday for a candidate forum for the athletic director's job at Northwest Arkansas Community College, according to a news release from the school Wednesday.

The college seeks to hire its first full-time athletic director.

The forum is scheduled for 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. in the college's Student Center, room 108, according to information from the school.

Brewer is the only candidate currently scheduled for an open forum, according to Grant Hodges, the college's chief of staff and executive director of communications. The college is still considering other candidates in general, Hodges said.

In a text Wednesday, Brewer said she's worked at Bentonville West for three years. She coached the varsity dance team for all three years and coached varsity cheer and dance last year, working to "align and develop our West Spirit programs from 7th-12th grade," she said.

According to a biography provided by the college, Brewer is from Louisiana and was a program director and coach in the Alma School District for seven years. She has an educational specialist degree from Arkansas State University, a master's degree in teaching from Southern Arkansas University and a bachelor's degree from Centenary College in Shreveport, La., according to the bio from Northwest Arkansas Community College.