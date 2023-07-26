Ordinances given veto after procedure review

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson has vetoed all ordinances passed during the July 17 Quorum Court meeting in a written statement to County Clerk Shawndra Taggart on Friday.

According to the statement, each of the ordinances vetoed included those that were not on the agenda but added by the Quorum Court.

"Pursuant to Arkansas Code Annotated 14-14-905(d)(1)(A) and out of the abundance of caution, I hereby veto each and every ordinance purportedly passed at the July 17 meeting of the Quorum Court," Robinson said.

According to the Arkansas Code, the veto of any ordinance of a general or permanent nature must be exercised within seven calendar days after passage by a Quorum Court.

Robinson gave his reasons for the veto in his statement.

"First, I am convinced that the procedure for adopting the ordinances was improper and thus these ordinances were not properly passed," said Robinson who said Arkansas Code Annotated 14-14-905(c)(1)(A) states, on the passage of every ordinance or amendment to an existing ordinance, the yeas and nays shall be called and recorded.

Robinson explains in his statement how the statutory provision proscribes passing numerous ordinances with one vote.

"That is because the vote on each ordinance must be separately called and recorded. But that did not happen at the July 17, 2023 meeting," said Robinson. "Additionally, Arkansas Code Annotated 14-14-905(2)(A) requires that "[a]ll ordinances ... of a general or permanent nature shall be fully and distinctly read on three different days unless two-thirds of the members composing the court shall dispense with the rule."

According to Robinson, two-thirds of the Quorum Court did not dispense with this rule.

"To do so, a separate vote to dispense with the rule was required for each ordinance prior to a vote on the ordinance," he said. "Such a vote never occurred with respect to any separate ordinance. Based on the procedural irregularities, I believe that no ordinance was properly passed at the July 17, 2023, meeting. I cannot approve ordinances that were not properly passed."

Robinson's statement continued with more reasons he was exercising his right to veto stating even if a motion to adopt numerous ordinances were somehow appropriate, the inability to know which ordinances were subject to the motion still made it to where he could not approve the ordinances.

"After careful review of the July 17, 2023, meeting and without the benefit of the minutes of the meeting, I am unsure as to which ordinances on the agenda were purportedly subject to the motion to adopt the ordinances," said Robinson. "A quick review of the meeting shows that some of the Justices repeatedly requested clarity as to which ordinances were subject to the motion. No clarity was given."

Robinson said as of the writing of the letter, he was not confident anyone could say which ordinances were supposedly passed.

"I cannot approve ordinances I have not seen," said Robinson in his statement to the county clerk. Robinson said despite numerous requests to her office for original copies of the subject ordinances, as of the writing of this letter, he had not received copies of all of the subject ordinances.

"I cannot in good conscience, approve ordinances I have not read," he said. "For these reasons, I hereby veto each and every ordinance supposedly passed at the July 17, 2023, meeting of the Quorum Court. To be clear, I am vetoing all ordinances listed on the agenda for the July 17, 2023, meeting. I am also vetoing three ordinances not listed on the agenda, which were added to the July 17, 2023, meeting."

According to Arkansas Code, upon the filing of the written notification of veto by the county judge, the county clerk shall immediately provide written notification to each member of the Quorum Court and provide each member with a copy of the veto statement filed by the judge.

The Chief Deputy Clerk notified all 13 justices by email on Monday. Arkansas Code notes under Suspension of Force "that no ordinance vetoed shall have any force or validity unless, at the next regular meeting after the filing of the veto statement, the quorum court shall exercise its power to override a veto pursuant to Arkansas Constitution, Amendment 55, Section 4."

In response to the veto on Tuesday, Justice Lloyd Franklin Jr., who has been vocal about the stance of the Quorum Court said he had concerns pertaining to the recent actions taken by County Judge Gerald Robinson to veto all agenda items passed during the Monday, July 17, 2023, Quorum Court meeting in spite the general conscious.

"While we acknowledge the importance of both the County Judge and the legislative body in moving Jefferson County's business forward, we have carefully considered the recommendations and advice provided by legal counsel from the Association of Arkansas Counties, the risk management group for Jefferson County, Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter, and Attorney Kimberly Dale proceeding July's Quorum Court meeting," said Franklin. "Following a thorough review of the legal counsel's recommendations issued prior to notice of Judge Robinson's veto, it was determined that the most prudent course of action is to add all agenda items previously passed during July's full Quorum Court meeting to the "unfinished business" of the August agenda. This decision was made prior to Judge Robinson's notice of veto with the intention of ensuring the best interests of the people of Jefferson County while maintaining the highest level of cooperation among all vested parties, making the actions to veto trivial, to say the least."

Franklin said he firmly believes that they must move the business of the people forward diligently, transparently, and with the support of all parties involved.

"We understand the significance of the issues that were addressed during the July Quorum Court meeting and assure the residents of Jefferson County that they will receive the utmost attention during the August session," he said. "By doing so, we demonstrate our commitment to the well-being and progress of our community."

According to Franklin, the Quorum Court had no intention of exercising its authority or privilege to override Judge Robinson's veto.

"We will diligently include all the relevant agenda items in the "unfinished business" of our next meeting," he said. "In doing so, we aim to uphold the principles of accountability, responsiveness, and cooperation that are vital to the growth and prosperity of Jefferson County."