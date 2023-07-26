100 years ago

July 26, 1923

HUNTSVILLE -- Bands of gypsies have been passing through this city from Oklahoma and Texas points, going east, for several days. They are banded together in groups of from 25 to 50, traveling in cars and motor trucks. Many complaints have been made of robberies of hen roosts and of highway robbery of pedestrians along the highways.

50 years ago

July 26, 1973

Of the 126 "minority" workers employed in 1970 by the Arkansas Power and Light Company in its power plants, 99 made less than $500 a month, according to testimony Wednesday in federal District Court at Little Rock. Six of those minority employees -- presumably, most of the 126 were black -- made between $600 and $700 a month, and 21 made between $500 and $600 a month. None of them earned as much as $700 a month. The testimony was in the trial of a suit filed by Henry Baker, a black AP and L laborer, who is charging that the company discriminates against blacks in hiring, pay and promotion opportunities. State Representative Richard L. Mays, Baker's attorney, elicited the figures from Aubrey L. Wright, AP and L's personnel director ... Under questioning by Mays, Wright said the 1970 average annual income for white power plant employees was about $8,000, while blacks in the power plants received an average salary of about $4,000.

25 years ago

July 26, 1998

A 1997 relaxation of state asbestos regulations has former state inspectors worrying the state isn't being properly safeguarded against the cancer-causing substance. The rule changes led to staff turmoil in the state Department of Pollution Control and Ecology and contributed to the firing or resignation of all four asbestos inspectors. Meanwhile, fewer rules mean less money for asbestos removers. They're frustrated over what they view as confusing interpretations of the new regulations and over businesses they say remove their own asbestos under the belief that precautions don't have to be taken.

10 years ago

July 26, 2013

The drought grew in southwest Arkansas and moved to a different spot across the northwest corner of the state this week, a report issued Thursday by the National Drought Mitigation Center indicated. But rainfall forecast for the weekend is expected to improve conditions. More than 90 percent of Arkansas remains in some form of drought, said Brian Fuchs, a climatologist with the mitigation center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The report, issued weekly for the entire United States, did not factor in the heavy rains that fell across the state Tuesday evening and Wednesday. The center rates drought conditions based upon rainfall totals, temperatures and other meteorological data and compiles weekly information gathered each Tuesday morning.