Prosecutor offers public testimony

WASHINGTON -- The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall, setting up a clash with House Republicans who have demanded he come in soon for a closed-door interview.

In a two-page letter to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Monday, the Justice Department offered to make U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware available before the House Judiciary Committee for a public hearing after the August break as Republicans continue to escalate their ongoing investigation into his handling of the probe into Hunter Biden.

"The Department believes it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from U.S. Attorney Weiss on these assertions and questions about his authority at a public hearing," Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote to Jordan.

House Republicans, led by Jordan -- chair of the Judiciary Committee -- had requested last month for Weiss and nearly a dozen other officials to come in for transcribed interviews with the committee as part of its investigation into claims the Justice Department improperly interfered in the case into Hunter Biden's financial dealings. Weiss' probe ended last month with a plea deal that will likely spare Biden from time behind bars.

Weiss wrote to Jordan saying that he was assured by the department that if he sought to bring charges in a venue other than Delaware, he would be granted special status to do so. Generally, U.S. attorneys are limited to their own jurisdictions when bringing criminal charges.

The openness to make Weiss available now comes as Hunter Biden is expected to appear before a judge today to officially plead guilty to the federal tax offenses, opening the prosecutor up to providing some public testimony in the case.

And the Justice Department, looking to correct the record of what they see as a misrepresentation of the investigation, is hoping that by offering for Weiss to come before Congress in a public venue, he could directly respond to claims of wrongdoing by Republicans.

"U.S. Attorney Weiss is the appropriate person to speak to these issues, as he is both the senior Department official responsible for the investigation as well as the person with direct knowledge of the facts necessary to respond to the assertions in which you have expressed interest," Uriarte wrote.

House Democrats see the offer of a public hearing as a way for the Biden Justice Department to regain control of the narrative around what has become a high-profile prosecution of the president's son. And those on the committee, including the ranking member, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., have recently accused Jordan and other Republicans of withholding certain aspects of closed-door interviews in the past six months that may potentially hurt their cause.

It is unclear if Jordan will accept the offer for a public hearing.

IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler, right, and IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley, appear before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee during a hearing to argue that the Justice Department interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on what Republicans say is the politicization of the FBI and Justice Department and attacks on American civil liberties on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

