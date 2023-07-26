Reward offered for park break-in

Taylor Field is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who broke into the ballpark in downtown Pine Bluff over the weekend.

Police are investigating the incident as a burglary. Jeff Gross, the stadium's operations director, said the break-in of the facility at 1201 E. 16th Ave. occurred sometime between Saturday night and 7 a.m. Sunday, when he arrived to mow the lawn before the heat of day. He noticed several open doors that are normally locked, according to the police report.

Gross said at least three perpetrators broke into the ticket booth, stadium office, store rooms, lawn equipment building, hospitality center and concession stand, stealing items and "leaving things in shambles."

"Basically, somebody went through the old ticket booth we had for the [Babe Ruth] World Series back in the day and they went through the window to get through to go around on the other side to break the locks on the chain. The gate entrance on the left is how they got in, and of course they went through every place in the building and everything else to see if there was something to find and keep."

Items of value damaged or stolen were estimated between $7 and $500, although the police report did not list the items. Gross said a weed eater, a blower, tools from storage and gas were stolen.

"The suspects entered several rooms on the property and threw things all over the place," police wrote in its report. "The door to the office had been torn up and all the drawers were pulled out. The modem to the security cameras had been taken along with several knives, tools and a gas canister."

Gross told police that gas had been siphoned from a Kubota 4x4 tractor, as a hose was hanging out of a gas tank.

Members of the Pine Bluff Fire Department -- namely Eric Watts, Mozell Gipson, Anthony Lusk and Sven Hipp -- helped put things back in place, Gross said.

"We really appreciate their help in trying to get things back to normal again," he added.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to privately message Gross on Facebook.