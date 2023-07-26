Second Biden German shepherd collared for Secret Service bites

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's dog Commander bit or otherwise attacked Secret Service personnel at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a hospital visit by the injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.

The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch released Tuesday nearly 200 pages of Secret Service records that it obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

The group said it filed suit after the agency, a division of Homeland Security, "failed to respond adequately" to its request last December for records about biting incidents involving the purebred German shepherd.

The group said it filed the request after receiving a tip about Commander's behavior.

Commander is the second dog of Biden's to behave aggressively, including biting Secret Service personnel and White House staff. They eventually sent the dog, a German shepherd named Major, to live with friends in Delaware after those incidents.

The White House and the Secret Service appeared to play down the situation on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, said in an email that the White House complex is a "unique and often stressful environment" for family pets and that the Biden family was "working through ways to make this situation better for everyone."

Anthony Guglielmi, chief spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a separate email his agency has for the past several presidents "navigated how best to operate around family pets and these incidents are no exception. We take the safety and wellbeing of our employees extremely seriously."

The Secret Service provides security protection for the president and his family, and scores of its officers are posted around the executive mansion and its sprawling grounds.

Biden received Commander in December 2021 as a gift from his brother James. The records released cover a fraction of the dog's year-and-a-half spent as a presidential pet. The family also has a cat, Willow.

Alexander said the Bidens have been working with the Secret Service and the White House residence staff "on additional leashing protocols and training" for Commander, as well as establishing designated areas where the dog can run around for exercise.

"The president and first lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family and the country safe," Alexander added.

Guglielmi said Secret Service employees are encouraged to report job-related injuries to their immediate supervisors for appropriate documentation.

Commander is often seen being led around by the White House's chief groundskeeper.