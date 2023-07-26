Simmons earns $58.3M in 2Q

Simmons First National Corp. doubled earnings in the second quarter, delivering net income of $58.3 million and earnings per share of 46 cents as the Pine Bluff lender followed national banking trends with flat deposits and moderate loan growth in a ferociously competitive environment.

Simmons announced results Tuesday for the period ending June 30, noting that adjusted earnings per share to account for expenses related to the acquisition of Spirit of Texas BancShares a year ago were 48 cents and beat Wall Street's projections of 41 cents per share.

Revenue was $208.2 million, down from $225.3 million a year ago, and fell below projections.

"While we continue to navigate the challenging economic environment, like many in our industry we have experienced an increase in funding costs given the rapid rise in interest rates and resulting steps taken to defend our core customer deposit base," Chief Executive Officer Bob Fehlman said in a statement announcing the second-quarter results.

The banking sector is threatened by increasing funding costs fueled by interest rate increases and customers pulling deposits in favor of other lenders offering better returns. Simmons' deposits remained stable from quarter to quarter, with a slight uptick to $22.5 billion compared with $22.45 billion in the three months ending March 31.

Deposits are essential to fund loans and other growth options for banks.

While deposits wither, costs to maintain them are increasing. At Simmons, for example, deposit costs in the second quarter were 1.96% compared with 1.58% in the first quarter and 0.18% in the second quarter of 2022.

Chief Financial Officer Jay Brogdon said Simmons will aggressively "protect and defend" its deposit base and had a little help as competitive pressure eased a little during the quarter. "That pressure has not been as significant as in the first half of the year," he added.

Loans in the second quarter reached $16.8 billion, up from $15.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Loans grew by 2% from the first quarter.

Fewer borrowers are lining up for loans and Brogdon said "demand destruction" is reducing the bank's commercial-loan pipeline as unfunded commitments in the quarter slipped to $4.4 billion from $4.5 billion a year ago and down from $4.7 billion in the first quarter.

"While unfunded commitments are considered a key indicator of future loan growth, the rapid increase in interest rates, coupled with softer economic conditions, have resulted in lower activity in our commercial loan pipeline," the bank said in the earnings announcement. Unfunded commitments are approved loans that the borrower has not yet used.

Loan growth will remain tight, Brogdon told the investment community on a conference call Tuesday. "We expect pipeline trends to be in the area they are right now," he said. "The pipeline is probably going to level off at the area that it's in but we continue to see some good opportunities with some good borrowers."

Net interest income and net interest margins both weakened in the quarter. Net interest income dropped to $163.2 million compared with $177.8 million in the first quarter and $185.1 million a year ago. Net interest margin declined to 2.76% from 3.09% in the first three months of the year and 3.24% a year ago.

The bank reported assets of $28 billion, up from $27.2 billion a year ago. Simmons repurchased 1.1 million shares of stock at an average price of $17.75 and has about $60 million remaining under its authorization program.

To increase earning power, bank officials said they are on track to eliminate $15 million in expenses this year through process and systems improvements along with cost reductions.

Simmons Bank operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The stock closed Tuesday at $19.35, down nearly 2%.