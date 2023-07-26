Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Springdale council lacks votes to pass nonbinding measure in support of library staff

by Laurinda Joenks | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Patrons enter and exit the Springdale city administration building Tuesday, July 18, 2023, through the center's main entrance which is now open in downtown Springdale. The building is the product of a $36 million bond dedicated to building a new home for most city departments and included an earlier phase which opened two years ago. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)


SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Tuesday did not pass a resolution that requested the staff of the Springdale Public Library keep materials...

Print Headline: Springdale council fails to pass measure in support of library

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT