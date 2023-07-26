UAM’s Small Business Center wins 2023 Excellence award

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello has been recognized for making a substantial impact on business owners and prospective business owners in Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew and Lincoln counties.

The director, Aimee Weaver, joined the center in 2018. The U.S. Small Business Administration honored the center with its 2023 Arkansas SBDC Excellence and Innovation Award. Jerry Talbert, Arkansas deputy district director of the SBA, presented the award to Weaver on April 27 during the small business network's spring meeting in Little Rock, according to a news release.

The center's function is to help small business owners develop business plans and financial documents for lenders; expand existing businesses; develop marketing plans; comply with local, state and federal requirements; and assist with all other elements of opening and operating a business in the region.

UAM has hosted a center regional office for many years. The center moved from the UAM College of Technology-McGehee to the Monticello campus in 2011.

In addition to the essential fundamentals of business plans and financial projections, Weaver's vision of her role is to assist business owners in "crafting a story" and "painting a picture." She helps them articulate what they bring to the table that is unique by asking questions like "How will you run this business in a way that sets you apart from others?" Such questions help lenders and even customers evaluate the people behind the business, which can be equally as important as financial plans.

Weaver has personal experience on both sides of business development. She was previously a small business owner and a banker making decisions on clients' funding. Now she is able to share practical advice on making businesses successful.

"The reason I feel I can help others is because I've already tripped and made stumbles and my goal is to try to not let people make those same stumbles," she said.

Criteria for the award included achieving performance milestones, helping new and established small businesses increase revenues and create and retain jobs through innovative programs and events and supporting local and regional small business and economic development by advancing opportunities for entrepreneurial development and educating the community about SBA programs.

"Aimee Weaver's extensive experience as a small business owner and banker makes her uniquely qualified to support small businesses. I am tremendously proud of her work helping rural small businesses start and grow," said Laura Fine, the state director of the small business center. "We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with the University of Arkansas at Monticello and appreciate the university's continued investment in building the economy in southeast Arkansas."

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss also praised Weaver.

"Aimee Weaver's dedication, knowledge and hard work have made the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at UAM a success and ensured accreditation," Doss said. "The center is such an important resource for the region, and we thank Aimee for her continued efforts to support current and prospective small business owners in southeast Arkansas."

In January, Weaver helped 21-year-old Lexi Vaughn open Salon Lex, "the only full-service hair and beauty salon in the Lake Village area," by assisting with a business plan and connecting her with financing resources.

"I couldn't have been more blessed to work with someone like Aimee," Vaughn said. "She helped me every step of the way, and I've learned so much through the process. I definitely couldn't have done it without her," Vaughn said, according to a post on the UAM center's Facebook page.

Weaver also helped James and Anita Shaw Tenner prepare a business plan and financial documentation enabling the May opening of Madea's Restaurant in Warren.

"The ASBTDC was awesome in helping with our business plan and providing emotional support. We could not have done this without their assistance," Anita Tenner said, according to an announcement on asbtdc.org.

Administered by the SBA, there are Small Business Development Centers in every state and U.S. territory, forming a national network of more than 900 locations. In Arkansas, the center serves current and aspiring business owners across the state.

Weaver explained that the communities she and the centers serve benefit greatly from the program and that it is crucial to the local economy.

"I can see my impact when I drive through town. I think, 'Oh, I helped them open a restaurant,' or I see signs out for companies I helped open," Weaver said.

For details, contact Weaver at weavera@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1910.

Kelsey Englert is with the UAM Office of Public Relations.