UAPB picked last in SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team was picked to finish last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division.

The SWAC announced its predicted order of finish Tuesday morning at SWAC Media Day. UAPB has finished last in the division in each of the past two seasons with 1-7 conference records after winning the West Division in the 2020 season.

Southern is predicted to win its second-straight division title, with Alcorn State picked second. Both teams travel to Pine Bluff this season.

Texas Southern was picked third, Grambling State fourth and Prairie View A&M fifth.

In the East Division, Florida A&M was chosen as the preseason favorite. Jackson State, which won the past two SWAC championships, was picked second. Alabama State was picked third, followed by Alabama A&M, Mississippi Valley State and Bethune-Cookman.

UAPB hosts Jackson State this season with road trips to Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State.

Three named preseason All-SWAC

Graduate student offensive lineman Ryan Atkins, junior defensive lineman Kendarius Clark and junior linebacker Rico Dozier were named to the preseason All-SWAC second team. No UAPB players made the first team.

Atkins, the lone offensive UAPB selection, will be part of an experienced offensive line, which will be an integral part of the Golden Lions' team this year as the most experienced offensive unit.

Clark helps lead the defensive line. He recorded 46 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season.

Dozier was the Lions' leading tackler a year ago with 76. He also made 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.