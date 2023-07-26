UAPB picked last in SWAC’s West

Restoring the pride to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff football team was what Alonzo Hampton pledged to do when he was hired as the program's 22nd head football coach in December.

The Warren native took another step in doing that Tuesday.

"I've been coaching for about 20 years now, and I'm excited about the opportunity to come back to the [Southwestern Athletic Conference]," Hampton said during the early portion of the league's media day event at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham, Ala. "I was here from 2006 to 2010. ... I'm just coming home."

Hampton made himself at home when he spoke in front of a crowd that featured players and coaches from the conference's 11 other teams.

The 56-year-old talked openly about what the expectations are for his Golden Lions as well as the things they need to do in order for the team to get back on track as they get set to embark on what he hopes will be a bounce-back season.

However, the rest of the SWAC is conscious of the challenges that await Hampton, his staff and his team.

UAPB, which has gone a combined 5-17 since playing for the league title in the spring of 2021, was picked to finish sixth in the SWAC's West Division according to the conference's preseason poll. That spot is one lower than where the Golden Lions were predicted to wind up in both 2021 and 2022. Southern accumulated a league-high 122 points and was tabbed to win the division. Alcorn State was chosen to finish second, followed by Texas Southern, Grambling State and Prairie View A&M.

Florida A&M was projected to win the East Division after Jackson State lost a slew of key players when former coach Deion Sanders resigned seven months ago to take over at Colorado. The Tigers, under new coach T.C. Taylor, were still picked second behind the Rattlers, followed by Alabama State, Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State. Bethune-Cookman, like UAPB, was picked last.

The conference, as a whole, may not think highly of the Golden Lions' chances in 2023, but that hasn't stopped Hampton and Co. from believing in the process, even in his first season.

"He's brought great energy, and he makes it fun for us to be around," said UAPB senior offensive lineman Ryan Atkins, who was joined by junior defensive lineman Kendarius Clark and junior linebacker Rico Dozier on the preseason All-SWAC second team. "The guys, we want to play for Coach Hampton. This is my last season, my last hurrah, and I can't wait to go out with a bang."

Hampton noted that he did have to make some changes when he was hired, but they weren't exactly wholesale despite losing a number of starters from last year's team.

"The first thing we did was a roster evaluation," he said. "I didn't go in there and start cutting players. I didn't think that was fair to the guys that were on the team. Obviously as a coaching staff, we wanted to be able to evaluate those guys in spring practice and then make a determination as to who could help us moving forward.

"And you want to be fair to the young men, so we tried to help them get to other places. We didn't have a lot of turnover, and we're still bringing guys in."

UAPB signed just five players on the opening day of the traditional signing period but has since added several others who are expected to contribute sooner rather than later.

Those newcomers will also bring much-needed depth to a team that was decimated by injuries last season.

"We start camp [today]," Hampton said. "Guys report, and I'm still on the phones trying to get guys in, making sure the flights are getting in, making sure the scholarships are signed. But we're excited about the direction that we're headed in. We want to build a foundation of success where we can break the cycle of losing, just put us on solid footing and being able to compete in this league every year for a conference championship.

"Our motto is simple as this, and that's restore the pride. In 2012, we were at the top as [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] national champions. So we're excited. ... Just ready to get started."

The Golden Lions open the season on Aug. 31 on the road against Tulsa. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.