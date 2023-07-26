UAPB to see new faces for ’23 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2023 college football season kicks off next month, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will look a little different this season.

The Golden Lions have a new head coach in Alonzo Hampton, but UAPB will also break in some new players across the field.

Coaches and players from across the Southwestern Athletic Conference gathered Tuesday for SWAC Media Day. Hampton said his first season will be about building a foundation, and he wants to see his players step up in the classroom and community, as well as the football field.

"The wins will come," Hampton said. "But if we do all those things in the classroom [and] we do them in the community, then our football team's going to change. Now we've got a program in place that people's going to want to come and join your program, and then that's when you can start stacking win after win. That's what the top teams in the league's done."

UAPB must replace some key players on offense. Starting quarterback Skyler Perry was a senior last year, and leading rusher Kayvon Britten transferred to Tarleton State University in Texas. That duo accounted for 23 of UAPB's 29 offensive touchdowns.

Hampton said the starting quarterback remains undetermined. Jalen Macon threw for 303 yards and a touchdown last season, while Chancellor Edwards threw for 184 yards. UAPB added redshirt sophomore Makhi Hagens from Cisco College in Texas and freshman Nassir Donohoo from Quitman High School in north-central Arkansas this offseason.

UAPB added a transfer running back from Campbell University in North Carolina this offseason, junior Michael Jamerson. He did not play last year but led the Camels in rushing the year prior with 328 yards and two touchdowns. Hampton said Jamerson and a few others will be in the mix at running back.

With several new players transferring in or stepping into starting roles, graduate lineman Ryan Atkins said the old and new Lions are already developing team chemistry.

"Even though it's a lot of new guys, we're all here for one goal," Atkins said. "We want to win and be great and do the school proud. We hang out outside of football. We hang out during football. We grill, so the bond is a brotherhood."

Despite the uncertainty in the backfield, the Golden Lions will have an experienced offensive line with three returning starters. They must replace Mark Evans II who signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent this offseason, but they have players such as Atkins, Rolando Jones and Calvin Lester III returning from last season.

Atkins said he will slide over to left tackle to replace Evans.

"I'm going to come out there and do well," Atkins said. "I learned a lot from Mark. I talk to him on a regular basis, so I'm ready for my opportunity."

The defensive line will have some experienced players, too. JaVonn Gray and Kendarius Clark return as starters at defensive tackle. The duo combined for 77 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season.

Sophomore defensive end Anas Luqman is coming off a productive freshman season. He said the defensive line should do well.

"[Gray and Clark] bring a lot to the table," Luqman said. "They're some big, strong guys. They're very tough. ... [Freshman Kam Bizor] has been working hard in the offseason, getting good [and] getting reps in."

Last year's top two tacklers return. Junior linebacker Rico Dozier had 76 tackles and 11 tackles for loss, while safety Grant Ewell Jr. had 68 tackles and three pass breakups.

Hampton said he wants his defense to play fast, fearless and fundamentally sound.

"If you don't play hard, you ain't going to be on the field," Hampton said. "Offense, defense or special teams. What I want to see is guys running on and off the field. What I want to see is, I want to see 11 hats to the ball. I want people to understand when you come into Simmons Bank Field, you gonna be hit, and you gonna be hit more."

UAPB begins fall camp today.