The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Barton’s Dequincey Wilson

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
2024 athlete Dequincey Wilson. (Credit: Cam’Nem Photography)

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Barton’s Dequincey Wilson.

Class: 2024

Position: Running back- safety

Size: 6-0, 187 pounds

40: 4.6 seconds 

Stats: As a junior, 53 carries for 462 yards, 6 touchdowns, 12 receptions for 215 yards 2 touchdowns, defensively, 57 tackles, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 blocked punt

Coach Steve Sexton: 

“Dequincey is an absolute punishing playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. He has natural instincts that allow him to make plays that most high school defensive backs will not make. His natural instincts allow him to be a punishing run stopper. The same instincts also allow him to be able to read offensive players and formation tendencies to make plays in the passing game.”


