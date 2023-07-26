UNDER THE RADAR: Barton’s Dequincey Wilson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Barton’s Dequincey Wilson.
Class: 2024
Position: Running back- safety
Size: 6-0, 187 pounds
40: 4.6 seconds
Stats: As a junior, 53 carries for 462 yards, 6 touchdowns, 12 receptions for 215 yards 2 touchdowns, defensively, 57 tackles, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 blocked punt
Coach Steve Sexton:
“Dequincey is an absolute punishing playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. He has natural instincts that allow him to make plays that most high school defensive backs will not make. His natural instincts allow him to be a punishing run stopper. The same instincts also allow him to be able to read offensive players and formation tendencies to make plays in the passing game.”