VA official found guilty of theft, false statements in diability benefits case

A North Little Rock man accused of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of more than $22,000 in disability benefits he was not entitled to was found guilty on two federal counts by a jury Tuesday after 90 minutes of deliberation.

Darold Maxfield Sr., 56, a VA service representative, was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2021 on charges of theft of public money and making false statements to an agency of the United States. Maxfield was accused, at the time of the indictment, of collecting about three years' worth of enhanced benefits for a 100% service connected disability rating he received by submitting a questionnaire that inflated the severity of a diagnosis of adjustment disorder with depressed mood by detailing symptoms Maxfield was not exhibiting.

On Monday, a VA official testified that Maxfield has continued to collect the enhanced benefits since his indictment, with the latest payment deposited into his account July 1. Maxfield is also still employed in his $113,000-a-year position with the VA, although he said on the witness stand Tuesday that he is on leave from the agency.

Prior to resumption of the trial Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Brian Miller informed the court that one juror had dropped out after learning that her daughter had gone into labor in Denver.

"First thing I want to say," Miller told the jury, "is thank you for coming back. You'd think that always happens but you'll be surprised how often, the day after a break, people just don't show back up."

The judge explained that he had gotten a call from a juror, designated Juror No. 7, the previous night explaining that her daughter had gone into labor and she would be leaving for Denver to be with her.

"Initially, and y'all are going to get mad at me, I said, 'Well, show back up and we'll figure it out,'" Miller said, as the jury and attorneys broke out in laughter.

"She said no, she wouldn't be able to concentrate," he continued. "So I said yeah, we'll go ahead and release you."

At that, the single alternate juror was re-designated as Juror No. 7, and the trial continued.

Under direct examination by his attorney, John Wesley Hall Jr. of Little Rock, Maxfield said he joined the U.S. Army in 1985 and was injured in combat in Iraq, for which, he said, he received an 80% disability rating "for a series of combat injuries. I was reevaluated at 100%."

Maxfield said he went to work at a VA hospital in 2007 and in 2009 went to the VA regional office in North Little Rock, where he is currently employed. He said that in 2018, due to problems he was having with service-connected injuries, his doctor suggested that he file for an increase in his VA disability benefits. After six to eight visits with Dr. John Lierly Jr., a clinical psychologist with Lakewood Behavioral Health in North Little Rock, Maxfield said the psychologist told him, "You're in bad shape." He said Lierly asked him to type up a disability benefits questionnaire as an example for him to follow. Maxfield then asked another VA supervisor to type it, according to Maxfield's testimony. He said he had a "reasonable accommodation" because shoulder, neck and back injuries made it difficult for him to type.

That was contradicted later in testimony by Leah Burris, Maxfield's immediate supervisor, who said she was not aware of any typing restrictions in place for Maxfield.

Burris, when asked about Maxfield's honesty, said, "I do not believe he's very truthful" and that the view of his co-workers was "that he's not truthful."

Another co-worker, James McLean Jr., who also works in a supervisory position at the VA, said, "He has no problem lying."

Asked about Maxfield's reputation with other employees, McLean said, "When they've been there a while, they probably know that he bends the truth."

A number of Maxfield's statements made on the witness stand were later contradicted either by rebuttal witnesses or by evidence and he became combative under cross examination by Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Crow, who pointed out that an initial denial of enhanced benefits that Maxfield claimed told him he was not approved for a higher disability rating due to his position as a supervisor was not supported by the denial document.

"It was somewhere on the report," Maxfield told Crow. "Somewhere on the report it said, 'This person is a supervisor representative.' Something to that effect. I kind of remember, it's kind of vague now."

"It says," Crow challenged him, looking at the report, "'the evidence indicates you are gainfully employed at the Veterans Benefits Administration as a supervisor. The evidence is not consistent with total occupational and social impairment. That's all it says."

"I just remember it saying something about me being a supervisor and they couldn't use that," Maxfield said. "That was the rationale."

When asked who had typed his disability benefits questionnaire for him, Maxfield identified Crystal Spruill, a co-worker, as the employee who had done so.

"That's the first time I've heard her name, and we indicted you two years ago," Crow said. "Why didn't you tell anyone this story before?"

"I had the right to remain silent," Maxfield shot back.

By the time court resumed after lunch, prosecutors had located Spruill and brought her to the federal courthouse, where she refuted Maxfield's assertion that she had typed the document in question for him.

Spruill testified that although she had assisted Maxfield in filing the claim, her assistance was no different than the assistance she provided to many veterans trying to navigate the bureaucracy. She said she had checked the symptomology checklist contained in the questionnaire but had not typed in a diagnosis. She did say that she had provided examples of medical opinions "with some degree of specificity" to a number of veterans seeking assistance and that she printed out a page with an example of a medical opinion for Maxfield.

At one point, indicating her displeasure at being compelled to testify, Spruill said regardless of what assistance she had provided to Maxfield or any other veteran with a disability benefits questionnaire, "the person is responsible for getting that signed, so I don't even understand why I'm here."

As the verdicts were read, Maxfield, his hands folded together on top of a walking cane he used in court, bowed his head over his hands and did not look up until Miller completed reading the twin guilty verdicts.

When he returns for sentencing, Maxfield faces a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the theft of public money count and five years on the false statement count.