Washington County crisis unit could close again; state funding cuts prompted 2021 closing





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fayetteville is in danger of closing again because of funding cuts from the state, Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins said Tuesday.

Deakins signed a contract June 30 to continue funding the facility at current levels -- about $90,000 a month -- for three months. After that time, the money would be reduced to about $62,500 a month.

"There's no way, in my view, that the county can take on that funding burden," Deakins said.

Deakins said he was only officially notified of the money cut when he was told June 29 he needed to sign the new contract with the state on that date. He had been in contact by email with Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, who received an earlier notice from the state Department of Human Services. The Craighead County unit in Jonesboro opened in October 2019.

"I have yet to see any contract in any iteration," Deakins wrote in an email to the state June 29. "I would like to get this ASAP. I am having a lot of heartburn over this and would prefer to have as much time as possible to review it."

Deakins said he has never received any explanation from the state as to why the money was reduced.

"Not a peep," Deakins said Tuesday.

Phone messages and email to DHS and to Gov. Sarah Sanders' office Tuesday morning weren't responded to by the end of the day.

Deakins said he has expressed his concerns to the state and will work with the county's service provider, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, to resolve the issue. He said the Northwest Arkansas crisis unit closed for more than a year, from June 2021 to August 2022, after the state cut money for the program from $133,000 a month to $90,000 a month and Ozark Guidance, the service provider at that time, said it couldn't operate the facility at the lower funding level.

Kristen McAllister was director of the unit for Ozark Guidance when it opened in June 2019. Washington County and UAMS agreed in January 2022 on a contract for the school to operate the unit and McAllister was hired to continue as director under UAMS. The Pulaski County Crisis Stabilization Unit is also operated by UAMS.

The 16-bed unit serves as an alternative to jail. Participation is voluntary for those treated, who are usually accused of creating a disturbance, trespassing or other disruptive behaviors, law enforcement officials said.

The facility operates on a referral basis, with potential clients being identified by local law enforcement agencies, hospitals and other medical facilities, families and friends.

When a person is referred to the crisis unit the staff will do "triage" by phone to determine if the individual meets the criteria for admission. If the staff determines someone is eligible for admission, they're brought to the facility and given a rapid covid test. McAllister said last year when the unit was about to open again, the longest a person can stay at the crisis unit is 96 hours, and the average stay has been about 72 hours.

If the unit closes again, local law enforcement officials say they'll lose a valuable and needed resource.

Chief Mike Reynolds with Fayetteville's Police Department, said with the unit being in Fayetteville, "in our backyard," his department relies heavily on it in dealing with people detained in connection with a variety of low-level, nonviolent crimes, but whose behavior is driven by mental health issues.

"We probably have more folks who are dealing with homelessness, substance abuse and mental health issues than some other communities," Reynolds said, adding if the unit is closed, "that's one less resource we have in an arena of already scarce resources."

Reynolds said if an individual comes into contact with police and presents a danger to themselves or to others, the unit is a way to get them help while protecting the community. Without the unit, he said, officers will have to take some of those people to jail.

"It's the only option we have sometimes," he said.

Washington County Sheriff Jay Cantrell said the unit helps relieve some crowding at the jail but is more important as a way of connecting people with services they need, something the county jail isn't equipped to do.

"There are times when officers just need to get some individuals to a place where they aren't hurting themselves or others," Cantrell said. "If they're here, they're taking up space and we're not getting them on the path to where they don't need to be here."

Cantrell said he has considered how to improve the "performance" of the Northwest Arkansas unit and said he wants to help spread the word about the services it provides and the needs of the people and the communities.

"We've looked at Sebastian County and they seem to be the model" for crisis stabilization units, Cantrell said. "They seem to have more community 'buy-in' and more willingness to make use of the CSU. I think we can do more here."

Crisis units

Arkansas opened four 16-bed crisis stabilization units as a pilot program. The Sebastian County unit in Fort Smith opened in March 2018. The Pulaski County unit in Little Rock opened in August 2018. The Northwest Arkansas unit in Fayetteville opened in June 2019, and the Craighead County unit in Jonesboro opened in October 2019. The state paid the operating costs of the units through June 2021 while evaluating the programs effectiveness. In June 2021, the state reduced its funding for the units, and the Northwest Arkansas unit closed when the medical services provider said it could not operate with the reduced revenue.

