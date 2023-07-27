The world in brief: Cambodia premier handing reins to son

Cambodia premier handing reins to son

Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, one of the world's longest-serving leaders, said on Wednesday that he would resign next month and hand power to his son.

Hun Sen, 70, made the announcement in a televised address, three days after his political party had declared victory in stage-managed parliamentary elections. He said in the address that his eldest son, Gen. Hun Manet, 45, would succeed him and that the move would not violate any rules in the National Assembly because his son is also a lawmaker.

In June, Hun Sen had said that he would hand over the premiership to his son at some point after the vote. But he also made clear that he had no plans to retire.

"Even if I am no longer a prime minister, I will still control politics as the head of the ruling party," he said at the time.

Hun Sen, who has held power since 1985, said Wednesday that his son would be confirmed as the new prime minister by Parliament on Aug. 22, according to local news media.

His Cambodian People's Party was always a virtual lock to sweep the election on Sunday. His government has suppressed all meaningful opposition over the years by jailing dozens of critics and shuttering dissenting news media outlets, among other tactics.

In March, a prominent opposition leader, Kem Sokha, was sentenced to 27 years of house arrest on a treason charge and barred from running or voting in elections. Another opposition leader with a high profile, Sam Rainsy, lives in exile in France.

Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge fighter, has long maintained tight control of most of Cambodia's institutions. In recent years he has used social media to reinforce his power.

Belarus journalist gets 6 years in prison

TALLINN, Estonia -- A prominent journalist in Belarus was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison, the latest step in a years-long crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists.

On trial in the city of Grodno in western Belarus, Pavel Mazheika, 45, was found guilty of "complicity in extremist activity" for covering the activities of the political opposition.

He was accused of working for news outlets including Belsat TV, which broadcasts in Belarusian from its base in neighboring Poland. The Belarusian authorities have labeled Belsat as "extremist."

Lawyer Yuliya Yurhilevich also was sentenced to six years in prison after she was accused of giving Mazheika information on Belarus' political prisoners, notably on dissident artist Ales Pushkin who died in a Belarusian prison earlier this month.

Yurhilevich, 42, who practiced law for almost 18 years and defended human rights activists, was stripped of her license in February 2022.

"This is not a trial, but a theater of the absurd -- a journalist and a lawyer are being tried for disseminating information," Mazheika said during the trial.

Mazheika is a well-known figure in Belarus. In 2002, he was sentenced to two years in jail for "slandering the president," before becoming press secretary for presidential candidate Alyaksandr Milinkevich in 2006.

Mazheika has since worked for leading independent news outlets in both Belarus and Poland, hosting several shows and acting as executive director for Belsat TV.

The journalist has spent 11 months behind bars since his arrest in August 2022. Earlier, Mazheika said that during his detention he was severely beaten by law enforcement officers, and accused them of trying to gouge out his eye.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is among those who have condemned Mazheika's and Yurhilevich's sentencing.

Saudi F-15 jet crashes; 2 crew killed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A Saudi F-15SA fighter jet crashed during a training exercise Wednesday, killing the crew on board, the kingdom said.

A statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the crash happened near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, some 506 miles southwest of the capital, Riyadh.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Malki said in the statement that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The F-15SA is a two-seat fighter jet. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the number of those killed in the crash.

The Royal Saudi Air Force flies dozens of the McDonnell Douglas-designed fighter jets in its fleet.

Russia convicts cyber expert of treason

MOSCOW -- A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced the head of one of the country's top cybersecurity companies to 14 years in prison for high treason.

The trial of Ilya Sachkov was held behind closed doors, which is conventional practice for treason trials, and little is publicly known about the case against him. After his arrest in September 2021, reports said he was suspected of passing on state secrets but did not give specifics.

Sachkov is the founder of Group-IB, which specializes in combating cyberattacks and online fraud and investigating high-tech cyber crimes. Top Russian banks and companies, including state-run ones, are among the company's clients.



