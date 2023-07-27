The nation in brief: NYC construction crane catches fire

NYC construction crane catches fire

NEW YORK -- A towering construction crane caught fire high above Manhattan on Wednesday, then lost its long arm, which smashed against a building, dangled and plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below.

Several people suffered minor injuries in the collapse, but no one died, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

"As you can see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse," he said, noting that the street is often filled with pedestrians, cars and buses.

The fire atop the 54-story building was reported about 7:25 a.m. Photos and videos posted on social media showed flames bursting from the engine compartment of a crane hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue at 41st Street. The crane's arm, which was carrying a 16-ton load of concrete, snapped off after the fire had been burning for a period.

"That weight of 16 tons is attached by a cable," said Joseph Pfeifer, first deputy commissioner for the Fire Department of New York. "As the fire heats the cable, the cable weakens to a point where it loses its strength, and that's where the collapse occurred."

The person operating the crane tried to put out the fire as it spread but had to flee to safety, Pfeifer said.

Nine civilians experienced minor injuries in the collapse or its aftermath, according to a Fire Department spokesperson. Two firefighters experienced heat exhaustion and chest pains.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Authorities said they also planned to investigate the structural integrity of the residential tower, which is under construction and expected to rise to 54 stories.

The crane is owned by the New York Crane & Equipment Corp., one of the city's most widely used crane providers, officials said. The Queens-based company has been involved in other crane problems in recent years, leading to criminal charges and new safety measures around New York City's crane operations.

U.S. appeals court halts man's execution

A federal appeals court panel has halted next month's planned execution of a 45-year-old Missouri man convicted of killing a 6-year-old girl, though the state is appealing.

The three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday voted 2-1 to stop the execution of Johnny Johnson, who was scheduled to be given a lethal injection Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre for killing Casey Williamson after trying to sexually assault her in 2002.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office asked the full 8th Circuit court to reconsider the case, which is likely to end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Johnson argue he isn't competent to be executed because his schizophrenia prevents him from understanding the link between his crime and the punishment. They also say he has delusions about the devil using his death to bring about the end of the world.

Missouri sued over gender-care law

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Families of transgender children have sued to block a Missouri law banning gender-affirming health care for minors from taking effect Aug. 28.

The law will prohibit Missouri health care providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Those prescribed medications before Aug. 28 would be able to continue their treatment.

Missouri's Planned Parenthood clinics have ramped up appointments and held pop-up clinics to start patients on treatment ahead of the law taking effect.

Lawyers sued Tuesday on behalf of three families of transgender minors, doctors and two LGBTQ+ organizations. They asked a Cole County judge to temporarily block the law as the court challenge plays out.

Lambda Legal attorney Nora Huppert said letting the law take effect "would deny adolescent transgender Missourians access to evidence-based treatment supported by the overwhelming medical consensus."

"This law is not just harmful and cruel; it is life-threatening," she said.

FEC asked to probe super PAC donation

MIAMI -- A government watchdog group is asking federal regulators to investigate a $500,000 contribution to a super PAC backing Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's presidential bid.

The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center said it filed the complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday. It says the business PassionForest LLC, which sells artificial flowers on Amazon, did not have the financial means to make such a large contribution and was instead used to hide the identities of the true contributors to the political action committee America for Everyone, now called SOS America.

The center also says the shop filed a trademark application listing a Chinese address and the seller information listed by Amazon shows a ZIP code in Shenzhen in China. It says the scheme could have been meant to hide foreign contributions, which are prohibited.

The super PAC said the complaint is an attack "intended to undercut the only Hispanic Republican candidate."



