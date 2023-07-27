Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of assaulting four men in London

Kevin Spacey was acquitted by a London jury on Wednesday of sexually assaulting four men, averting a potential life sentence.

The Academy Award winner -- who coincidentally was acquitted on his 64th birthday -- wept, put his hand on his chest and mouthed "thank you" to the nine men and three women who granted him his freedom, according to the Press Association.

The jury had deliberated since Monday before clearing Spacey of seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

"I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what just happened today," Spacey said after leaving the courthouse, his shirt collar slightly crumpled. "I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision, and I am humbled by the outcome today."

Once one of Hollywood's most esteemed actors, Spacey has seen his career largely disintegrate over a string of accusations that predate the London trial.

He was first accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 by the U.S. actor Anthony Rapp, who sued Spacey in civil court, seeking $40 million in damages. A New York jury found Spacey not liable in an October 2022 verdict.

In 2018, Massachusetts authorities charged Spacey with indecent assault and battery over allegations that he had groped an 18-year-old at a bar in Nantucket two years prior. He pleaded innocent. The case was dropped after witnesses failed to testify. Another case in California, brought by a massage therapist, was dismissed after the accuser died.

These allegations led to Spacey's firing from the hit Netflix show "House of Cards," upending the trajectory of the show's final season. In August 2022, Spacey was ordered to pay more than $30 million to the show's producers for losses incurred over his firing.

The London trial, however, posed the most serious legal jeopardy for the actor. He originally faced 12 charges -- five of which were authorized by British prosecutors in May 2022, with seven added in November. Prosecutors added a count of indecent assault in the middle of the trial, according to the Hollywood Reporter. However, four charges of indecent assault were dropped because of a "legal technicality."

Ultimately, Spacey stood trial on charges of assaulting four men in separate incidents that took place between 2001 and 2013 in Gloucestershire and London, where Spacey previously worked as an artistic director for the Old Vic Theatre. In testimony, they accused him of forcible groping and unwanted sex acts -- in one case, according to the accuser, while the person was unconscious.

Spacey avoided possible extradition from the United States to Britain by voluntarily traveling there for the trial, which began June 28 and was presided over by Justice Mark Wall.

Prosecutors described the actor as a "sexual bully" who used his power to take what he wanted. The "House of Cards" star called the accusations "madness" and a "stab in the back," telling jurors that he "did not have a power wand that I waved in front of people's faces whenever I wanted someone to go to bed with me," according to Deadline. Spacey described two of the sexual encounters as consensual and denied that another took place. One of the cases, he said, was a "clumsy pass" for which he later tried to apologize.

As a part of the defense, the jury heard from Spacey, Elton John and David Furnish, as well as other character witnesses, including Spacey's niece.