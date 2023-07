Hot Springs, circa 1955: The view looked up Exchange Street, which ran up a hill a block off Central Avenue, leading to some budget hotels. The Dodge Plymouth dealer was to the immediate left, while the three-story building in the center was home to the Masonic Temple. Everything in this photo is gone today.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.