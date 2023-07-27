Artist’s move to Arkansas spurs ‘100 Faces of Conway Project’





Artist Faye Hedera moved to Conway from south Florida a little more than a year ago with husband Michael and her three children. The move was inspired by a desire to be closer to family in Oklahoma, and though Hedera has roots in Arkansas – her grandmother, Faye Siemes, lived in Beebe for a while – she had never spent time here.

Life in her new town gave her an idea for an art project: She would paint portraits of 100 Conway residents – never mind that she didn't actually know 100 people in Conway. Beginning with a few people she did know, including fellow artist Barbara Satterfield, the 38-year-old Hedera began collecting recommendations for others whose portraits she could paint. The suggestions grew, with people from all walks of life represented and the result is the "100 Faces of Conway Project," an exhibit that opens Friday at the Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College.

On a Friday afternoon earlier this month Hedera is in her studio, a converted garage at her home near Beaverfork Lake. The space is filled with various works, some complete, some in progress and just about every one depicting women (oh, there is a portrait of THV11 news anchor Craig O'Neill, who recently interviewed Hedera). It's a comfortable space, with a couch and an easy chair. Propped against a table near her desk are two larger works, one a self-portrait, that are part of Hedera's next series that will involve figures and drapery. Hedera is a musician, so there's a keyboard here as well.

Hedera is the third oldest of 12 siblings. She was born in Dallas and grew up in east Texas and Oklahoma. Her father was a pastor, and the family moved often. She has lived in more than 20 places, she says, including Oregon and California. She liked to draw when she was younger, but didn't pick up a paintbrush until about six years ago after the death of Siemes.

"It was a sudden passing, and we were all dealing with a lot of grief," says Hedera. "The way that I handled that was trying to reconnect with the oldest time I could remember being happy as a child and that was drawing. So as a way to connect with her and work through my grief I started painting and just kept going from there."

She is self-taught, and is a fan of John Singer Sargent, Claude Monet, Paul Cézanne and Francisco Goya. But she really loves Norman Rockwell.

"I love him so much," she says. "When I was a child my grandmother gave me these giant books with a lot of his Saturday Evening Post covers. I remember spending hours poring over those paintings and just being amazed at the detail and storytelling and emotion."

One of the first things she did after she started painting was a project in which she painted 100 women in dresses from imagination. So is this 100-person thing a running theme?

"Well, there is a theme, but [the "100 Faces of Conway Project,"] is only the second time I've done it. The first time was just these small illustrations of as wide a variety of people as I could think of in my head."

Grief also played a role in the new exhibit. Hedera's nephew, Frederick Edward Benn, passed away the day after he was born.

"This started as a way to deal with that sorrow and the loneliness of being in a new place," Hedera says

A catalog that will be published in conjunction with the exhibit is dedicated to him.

"He was here for just a blink of an eye, but we were all so invested in him and my sister. I thought it would be nice to have that space to remember him," Hedera says, adding happily that her sister is pregnant again.

The idea for the Faces of Conway project hit Hedera as she was drinking coffee at home one day in January. She jotted it down and, before she could talk herself out of it, contacted her first subjects.

"I just said, 'Hey, can I paint your portrait and will you tell me your story and can you nominate others in the community who are nice and well-loved?'"

They all said yes and Hedera got to work, with the project snowballing as new subjects recommended others. Each person submitted three photographs that Hedera used as source material to capture their likeness in acrylic on 12-inch-by-12-inch wood panels.

Besides the first four or five, Hedera knew hardly any of the people she was painting and will meet most of them for the first time on Friday.

"It was actually kind of intimate and sweet," she says. "It required some level of vulnerability for people to trust a stranger with their story. It was a lot of responsibility, and I did have a lot of fear throughout but more than the fear was my desire to continue and keep connecting."

Among the portraits is one of Satterfield, the former director of the Baum Gallery of Fine Art at the University of Central Arkansas.

"She is a catalyst, a connector," Satterfield says of Hedera. "I thought she was just what we needed for all of us to come together. I appreciate her initiative in wanting to make things happen so she could get to know us and we could get to know her."

As an artist "Faye is amazing in how she can capture the spirit of a person," Satterfield adds. "She has an uncanny eye for capturing personality in a portrait that helps you see a side of that person that maybe you haven't seen before."

After the exhibit each subject will receive their painting to keep if they make a gift to Haven, a Conway-based residential treatment program for adolescent girls in foster care between the ages of 12-18 who have experienced trauma.

"This is essentially a fundraiser for Haven," Hedera says. "People can pay whatever they can afford for their portrait. It's been really sweet learning about Haven and the very loving approach they have to taking care of these young girls."

Variety and inclusion are hallmarks of the new exhibit. Hedera has captured the likenesses of teachers, students, small-business owners, volunteers, a firefighter, college presidents and more. She also made sure to include subjects with disabilities.

"One gentleman was a Walmart greeter for 15 years," she says. "He experienced a traumatic brain injury when he was a teenager. He struggled with speech and other issues, but he's well-loved in the community and I wanted to make sure these people were seen and appreciated and portrayed beautifully."

Hedera found herself with a disability after a fall more than two years ago when she was living in Florida.

"I hit the back of my head on tile. I woke up the next morning and realized that I'd lost the ability to chew."

She grew sicker over the next six months and was eventually diagnosed with functional neurological disorder.

"It's essentially where your brain is sending incorrect signals to your nervous system ... it comes and goes, so some days I can function normally, but if I experience fatigue or stress it can trigger a variety of symptoms.

"It's been a struggle to accept that I'm a person with a disability now, but it's also given me the tools to realize that I can understand my limitations and work around them."

For instance: The portraits took anywhere from three to eight hours to make, so she was strategic with how she used her time.

"I was able to do so much work in a short time because I was able to pinpoint that, oh, if I get up early I can paint for two hours. If I wait until the end of the day it's 40 minutes.

Christian Cutler is the director and curator at the Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix. He heard about Hedera and her project while chatting with a Conway business owner.

"He mentioned that he knew about Faye and how she was painting portraits of Conway residents," says Cutler, who was intrigued and reached out to Hedera. On a visit to her studio he realized she was legit.

"Faye has a very strong talent for portrait painting and painting in general," Cutler says. "Her ability to render a portrait in acrylic and oil is exceptional."

One of the things that especially struck Cutler was how Hedera focused on the subject's face.

"She wasn't worried about backgrounds, she wasn't worried about showing more of the torso. It's really the faces of Conway that she has captured."

Alongside each painting in the show is a panel with a short biography of the subject and their thoughts on living in Conway.

"She really has caught our diversity and how different and nice this small community is," Cutler says. "It's a great sampling of who makes up the city of Conway."

Now that the "100 Faces of Conway Project" is done and about to go on the walls of the Windgate Museum, Hedera has other art-related plans. There are the works of drapery and figures that she has started, and she and Satterfield and other Conway artists are collaborating on a downtown gallery space

"We decided that we needed to provide a place in Conway that is a beautiful space for regional artists to show work," she says. "We're calling ourselves Central Arkansas Collective."

They have temporary use of a donated space at 1120 Oak St. The first exhibit, featuring pieces by Hedera, Satterfield and others, opens Aug. 4 and will run for a month. Visit centralarcollective.com for more details.

"Hopefully we'll find enough funding for a permanent space," Hedera says.

As for the opening of the "100 Faces of Conway Project," she is keen to meet the people she has painted and also see the reactions of visitors as they look at the portraits and read their stories.

"To see them come away knowing a little more about these people and learn about who is in their community, it's going to be cool."

Portraits by artist Faye Hedera of Conway residents Kipley Dow, a first-grade student at Theodore Jones Elementary School; seamstress Rachel Lovelace; farmer Jill Ragan; elementary school teacher Verdell Bunting; and brewmaster Chris Smith are part of the "100 Faces of Conway," on display Friday July 28 through Aug. 30 at Hendrix Colleges Windgate Museum of Art. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) Submitted photos

Faye Hedera, paint palettes from her project 100 Faces of Conway in her Conway studio on 07/21/2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Faye Hedera in her Conway studio on 07/21/2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Paintings belonging to Faye Hedera in her Conway studio on 07/21/2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Faye Hedera 's workspace in her Conway studio on 07/21/2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Catolog of 100 Faces of Conway a project of Faye Hedera in her Conway studio on 07/21/2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Catolog of 100 Faces of Conway a project of Faye Hedera in her Conway studio on 07/21/2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





Faye Hederas "100 Faces of Conway Project"

Where: Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway

on display through Aug. 30.

Exhibit opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday; on display through Aug. 30. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Admission: Free

Free Information: (501) 328-2386; www.windgatemuseum.org







