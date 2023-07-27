Ballot order determined for Fayetteville’s special election as four seek vacant City Council seat

FAYETTEVILLE -- David D. Phillips will be the first name voters see when they cast their ballots in the Nov. 14 special election to fill the Ward 1, Position 1, seat on the Fayetteville City Council.

Phillips drew the first spot on the ballot at a Wednesday morning meeting of the Washington County Election Commission.

Robert "Bob" Stafford drew the second spot on the ballot while S. Robert Smith drew the fourth spot. Katherine M. Sager was not at the meeting and was placed in the third spot after the other three candidates drew for their places.

Phillips said he's aware some statistics indicate having the first spot on the ballot is advantageous, but he doubts it will affect this particular race.

"In a special election like this I don't think it's going to have a lot of impact," Phillips said. "The people who are going to vote are going to know the candidates, and they are going to vote for someone or vote against someone."

Stafford also downplayed the importance of the ballot order.

"I'm fine with being number two on the ballot as long as I'm number one when the results are in," he said. "I'm actually more concerned that there are two 'Roberts' on the ballot."

Stafford said he's been talking with people who live in Ward 1 and, so far, the election hasn't generated much interest or garnered much attention.

"There are still a lot of people who aren't even aware that this is happening," he said.

Ward 1 covers most of the southern part of the city, including 15th Street, South School Avenue, Huntsville Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Notable landmarks include Walker Park, Lake Sequoyah, Kessler Mountain Regional Park, Fayetteville High School and Ramay Junior High School.

City Council members serve four-year terms and earn $16,214 per year. The positions are nonpartisan. Only voters who live within a candidate's ward can vote in the special election.

The term ends Dec. 31, 2026.

The City Council voted 6-0 on July 6 to hold a special election to let Ward 1 voters decide who should succeed Sonia Harvey, who began serving in 2019.

Harvey announced in May she couldn't find a home her family could afford within her ward and would be moving. Council members must live in the ward they represent. She continued to serve until the end of June.