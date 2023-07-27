Sections
Bella Vista woman admits to shooting police officer with pellet gun, is placed on probation

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:12 a.m.
Laurianne Demers

BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista woman who shot a police officer with a pellet gun was sentenced in Benton County Circuit Court this week to six years' probation.

Laurianne Demers, 53, pleaded guilty Monday to battery and terroristic threatening.

Police went to Demers' house early March 3, 2021, after a neighbor said she was shooting at her house.

When Bella Vista police Sgt. Ross Conn knocked on her door, she walked out carrying a rifle, authorities said.

Conn saw that the gun was a BB or pellet gun and tried to take cover, but Demers shot him in the right wrist, authorities said.

Print Headline: 6 years probation given to woman

