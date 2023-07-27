Body of late Treasurer Mark Lowery to lie in state at Arkansas Capitol Friday

The body of Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery will lie in state on the second floor of the state Capitol on Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Secretary of State John Thurston announced Thursday.

Thurston said that friends, family, staff and the public welcome to come and pay their respects.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered that the state of Arkansas and U.S. flags be flown at half-staff on Friday in tribute to the memory of the Lowery and as an expression of public sorrow. Lowery, 66, died on Wednesday.

In her proclamation, Sanders said that Lowery leaves behind a legacy of strong leadership and deep connections across Arkansas.

"It is fitting and right for Arkansas to honor him and his decades of service to her people," the governor said.

Lowery, a Maumelle Republican, was sworn in as state treasurer on Jan. 10, succeeding Benton Republican Dennis Milligan, who is now state auditor. Lowery also served in the House of Representatives from 2013 until this year and two stints as chairman of the House Insurance and Commerce Committee.

He suffered a stroke in March and then experienced a second, more severe stroke in mid-June, leading him and his family to their decision on Tuesday to announce his intention to retire on Sept. 30 to allow Lowery to focus on his health, the treasurer's office said Tuesday.

But Lowery's daughter, Erin Lowery, said Wednesday that his condition deteriorated rapidly overnight and he died in the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the treasurer’s office.



