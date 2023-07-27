Boeing reports $149M loss for 2Q

Boeing flipped to a $149 million loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggled with higher costs in both its airline and defense business.

Boeing said it is beginning to increase production of its two most popular airline planes. Shares jumped nearly 7% Wednesday, the biggest upward move for the company's stock in a year.

European rival Airbus reported a second-quarter profit and also said it was making progress to raise production of its best-selling plane.

Boeing plans to raise production of the 737 Max from 31 to 38 planes a month to take advantage of demand for newer, more fuel-efficient planes. Boeing is also increasing output of the larger, two-aisle 787 Dreamliner from four to five per month by year's end.

"We have more work ahead to improve performance, but our progress is clear and we're confident in our path forward." Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun said in a memo to employees. He said the company was improving the stability of operations in its factories and among suppliers.

Boeing, based in Arlington, Va., has been beset by supply-chain problems that continued during the second quarter, including a temporary delay in 737 deliveries because of fittings on the Max and regulators' questions about Dreamliner inspections.

Boeing said the commercial-planes division was weighed down by "abnormal costs," which it did not detail. Cai von Rumohr, an analyst with Cowen, said those were likely the result of fixing issues with fuel tanks on the Boeing 767 and fuselage fittings on the Dreamliner.

The defense and space business also performed worse than analysts expected. Von Rumohr called it "disappointingly still in the red," partly because of write-downs on several programs.

The company recorded charges of $257 million related to a delay in launches of its Starliner reusable space vehicle, $189 million for higher than expected production costs for a military training jet, and $68 million for delays in a defense refueling drone.

Boeing's loss compared with net income of $160 million a year earlier and, excluding unusual items, amounted to 82 cents per share. Analysts expected a loss of 89 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue rose 18% to $19.75 billion, more than the $18.59 billion that analysts expected. Sales were boosted by an increase in delivery of commercial planes to airlines and lessors.

Airbus said net income attributable to shareholders was $1.17 billion in the quarter, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was $17.6 billion.

Like Boeing, Airbus said it was making progress toward raising production of its A320neo-family of jets -- they compete with the Max -- to 75 jets a month in 2026.

However this week, it was revealed that a large number of Airbus passenger jets will need to have their engines removed and inspected in the coming months after engine maker Pratt & Whitney discovered a problem.

Nearly 800 A320 and A321s have the affected Pratt engines, according to aviation-data firm Cirium. Indian low-cost airline IndiGo has nearly 140, Air China has 43, Germany's Lufthansa has 37, and Mexico's Volaris has 35.

Shares of The Boeing Co. rose $18.68 to close Wednesday at $232.80 in afternoon trading.