Brooke Brewer, athletic director candidate at Northwest Arkansas Community College, says becoming an AD has been longtime goal

BENTONVILLE -- Athletic director candidate Brooke Brewer said developing community support is key to expanding the athletic program at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

Brewer, a teacher and coach at Bentonville West High School, fielded questions from an audience of about 30 during a candidate forum in the college's Student Center on Thursday morning.

"Becoming an athletic director and working in athletic administration has been a career goal of mine for a long time," Brewer said. "Athletic director jobs in general are few and far between. The ability to be the first and to start something from the ground up and to really lay the foundation, that's a once-in-a-career opportunity. You don't see those opportunities come to you often. I knew, based on my experience and based on what I'm passionate about, that this was something I had to pursue."

The college has been looking to hire its first full-time athletic director since April.

Brewer, 33, was the fourth candidate brought in for an on-campus forum.

Brewer said she's worked at Bentonville West for three years. She coached the varsity dance team for all three years and coached varsity cheer and dance last year, working to "align and develop our West Spirit programs from 7th-12th grade," she said.

According to a biography provided by the college, Brewer is from Louisiana and was a program director and coach in the Alma School District for seven years. She has an educational specialist degree from Arkansas State University, a master's degree in teaching from Southern Arkansas University and a bachelor's degree from Centenary College in Shreveport, La., according to the biography from Northwest Arkansas Community College

The college reopened its athletic director search a few weeks ago after interviewing three candidates and not filling the post. The job requirements and the salary range of $85,000 to $95,000 didn't change, said Grant Hodges, the school's chief of staff and executive director of communications.

The position is now posted until filled, Justin White, the college's vice president of student services, said Thursday. There's no deadline on making the hire, and the search committee continues to review applications, he said.

"We'll be at the end of the process when we find the right candidate," White said.

Northwest Arkansas Community College's athletic department consists of one sport: cross country for men and women. The team competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association and is led by coach Josphat Boit, a former track and cross country star at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Northwest Arkansas Community College's board voted in 2019 to launch the cross country program. Runners competed for the first time in the fall of 2021.

In March, the college's board approved a student fee of $4 per credit hour to fund campus activities, student life and athletics programming. The fee is "to encourage student engagement on campus and in the community by providing access to experiences that enhance the affordable college experience," according to the school. A full-time student with 15 credit hours will pay $60 per semester for the fee.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state, with 7,593 students taking courses for academic credit in the last fall semester.