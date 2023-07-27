Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

BSN grads at UAM earn 100% pass rate

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:40 a.m.
UAM BSN 2023 Graduates include front row: Hallie Cameron (left), Jaye Saunders, Natalie Sanchez, Laiken Brickey and Elia Sanchez; middle row: Sarah Brooks (left) Reed Woodard, Brianna Burns, Haley Putterbaugh, Heather Culbreath and Felicity Fisher; back row: Lexie Cameron (left) Alyssa Gosney, Madison Kleewein, Eryn Leggett, Devyn Simpson, Krystal Barnett and Amber Wreyford. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas at Monticello)

The 2023 graduates of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello recently achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).

"The NCLEX-RN determines if a nursing graduate has the knowledge to practice nursing safely," said Brandy Haley, dean of the UAM School of Nursing. "The exam changed this year in an attempt to better evaluate new graduates' critical thinking skills. Our 100% pass rate demonstrates that our graduates' clinical reasoning is superb."

"Dr. Haley attributes the success rate to the program's excellent nurse educators and motivated students," according to a news release.

The UAM BSN 2023 graduates include Hallie Cameron, Jaye Saunders, Natalie Sanchez, Laiken Brickey, Elia Sanchez, Sarah Brooks, Reed Woodard, Brianna Burns, Haley Putterbaugh, Heather Culbreath, Felicity Fisher, Lexie Cameron, Alyssa Gosney, Madison Kleewein, Eryn Leggett, Devyn Simpson, Krystal Barnett and Amber Wreyford.

Details: UAM School of Nursing, (870) 460-1069.

Print Headline: BSN grads at UAM earn 100% pass rate

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT