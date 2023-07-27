BSN grads at UAM earn 100% pass rate

The 2023 graduates of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello recently achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).

"The NCLEX-RN determines if a nursing graduate has the knowledge to practice nursing safely," said Brandy Haley, dean of the UAM School of Nursing. "The exam changed this year in an attempt to better evaluate new graduates' critical thinking skills. Our 100% pass rate demonstrates that our graduates' clinical reasoning is superb."

"Dr. Haley attributes the success rate to the program's excellent nurse educators and motivated students," according to a news release.

The UAM BSN 2023 graduates include Hallie Cameron, Jaye Saunders, Natalie Sanchez, Laiken Brickey, Elia Sanchez, Sarah Brooks, Reed Woodard, Brianna Burns, Haley Putterbaugh, Heather Culbreath, Felicity Fisher, Lexie Cameron, Alyssa Gosney, Madison Kleewein, Eryn Leggett, Devyn Simpson, Krystal Barnett and Amber Wreyford.

Details: UAM School of Nursing, (870) 460-1069.