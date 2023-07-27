COLUMNIST: Why ‘Barbie’ doesn’t cost more than other movies

The films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are so popular that tickets are selling out days and even weeks in advance. That's great for Hollywood, but it raises a question for economists: Why don't ticket prices rise to clear the market and eliminate any waiting period? Those willing to pay more to see the movie sooner would be able to, and the theaters and studios might be able to make more money.

As it turns out, there are good explanations for why ticket prices don't go up.

Before I get to them, allow me to clear up a few misconceptions. First, there is the idea that theaters don't mind long lines, because they can sell you a ticket to your second-choice movie if your first choice is sold out.

With the advent of online ticket sales, that reasoning no longer applies: You aren't physically present at the cineplex, and if you see online that "Barbie" is sold out, you may stay home. Also less compelling is the argument that long lines help a movie, as they do a restaurant, by increasing its buzz. The notion that either "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" needs more buzz is suspect, to say the least.

A more relevant factor behind the static pricing has to do with social networks. Both the movie theater and the studio want to attract customers who will talk about the movie afterwards, whether directly to their friends or on social media. They also want customers who will see the movie multiple times, and generate a kind of cult following.

For the most part, younger audiences better serve these functions than older audiences. Younger people have on average more friends and see them on a more regular basis, and are more likely to text friends or post on TikTok.

In terms of publicity at least, a younger moviegoer is more valuable than an older moviegoer. (It is a painful admission for an older moviegoer like myself.) So if theaters raise their prices, the audience will skew older and wealthier. It would be harder for the movie to generate much buzz, and what buzz it does generate would have less impact.

Keeping the price low, on the other hand, favors those willing to scour the Internet for tickets, or those who can commit to a scheduled movie date and time in advance. This is typically a younger group.

A second reason for keeping prices low is that moviegoers might feel ripped off if they have to pay a higher price for every movie they really want to see. In the short run, the theater would pull in more money, but over time movie-going could become less popular. Customer good will matters.

A third reason that the price does not rise is concession income. A movie theater earns much of its income--almost one-third of revenue for some chains--from selling soda, popcorn and other items, and typically it does not share that money with the studios.

None of this serves as a complete explanation for why ticket prices aren't higher for "Barbie." But it helps explain why the desire to capture more profit through higher short-run ticket prices could be less important to the overall profit calculus. If one of the main goals is to foster customer good will--as it surely is for the movie business--then price may not be the main business instrument.

So if you have to wait a while to see that movie you have been looking forward to for so long, rest assured that your patience is serving a good social cause.