WCSD sets Open House nights

The four Watson Chapel School District campuses will host Open House and Meet the Teacher events Aug. 8 and 10.

The schedule for Aug. 8:

Kindergarten and first grade at Edgewood Elementary, 4100 W. 32nd Ave.;

Second and third grades at Coleman Elementary, 4600 W. 13th Ave.;

Sixth and seventh grades at Watson Chapel Junior High, 3605 Oakwood Road;

Ninth and 12th grades at Watson Chapel High, 4000 S. Camden Road.

The schedule for Aug. 10:

Fourth and fifth grades at Coleman Elementary;

Eighth grade at Watson Chapel Junior High;

Tenth and 11th grades at Watson Chapel High.

L.L. Owen Elementary has been converted to Watson Chapel Junior High due to upcoming demolition of the old junior high campus to make room for a new high school.

Family agency sets meeting

The Family Community Development Corp., 1001 N. Palm St., will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today. A spokesman from the city’s Community Development Department will be the special guest, according to a news release.

Local on Dean’s List at Tufts

Tufts University at Medford, Mass., named Aidan Jackson of Star City to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Jackson is scheduled to graduate in 2026. The Dean’s List requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater, according to a news release.

Ports receive funding

The Arkansas Waterways Commission recently awarded more than $698,000 in funding to three public ports through the Arkansas Port, Intermodal, and Waterways Grant Program. One is in southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

Chicot-Desha Metropolitan Port Authority/Yellow Bend Port was awarded $192,000 to replace port conveyor belt components.

Helena-West Helena/Phillips County Port Authority was awarded $287,613 to go toward Phase I of the Helena Harbor Rail Expansion Project.

Osceola Port Authority was awarded $218,700 for port warehouse roof refurbishment. Details: www.waterways.arkansas.gov.

Black history, culture grants available

The Arkansas Humanities Council, an Arkansas non-profit affiliate of the National Endowment for Humanities, is seeking proposals for Black History and Culture grants before the Aug. 15 deadline. The grant is offered as part of the council’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of the humanities in Arkansas, according to a news release.

The Black History and Culture grant provides funding for non-profit organizations who wish to research, document, preserve and interpret Arkansas’ African American history and culture.

Eligible projects include oral histories, cataloging, documenting, archiving and digitizing Arkansas’ African American historical collections, research and documentation of funeral home records and obituaries, research and programming on topics such as Civil Rights, The Great Migration, and African American history, community history, humanities-based workshops, and/or similar projects. Details: arkansashumanitiescouncil.org/grant.