Cross County woman wins $1.16M settlement from insurance company over tornado damage claim

A Cross County woman whose home was destroyed on March 31 by an EF-3 tornado — packing winds estimated at 150 miles per hour — has settled a lawsuit with her insurer.

She walked away with more than $1 million after accusing the company of offering her more than $200,000 less than her home was insured for following the storm.

Martha White’s Wynne home, which sat directly in the path of the tornado, was destroyed, as were her belongings, such as furniture, clothing and a vehicle. The tornado ripped through the town of 8,300 people, killing four and injuring 26 as it cut its 1,600-yard wide path.

White’s attorney, Austin Easleycq of Wynne, said, since the day of the storm, White, “has essentially been homeless. She lost everything.”

Inspections of the home by the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and the Wynne Fire Department in the aftermath of the storm determined the structure to be a total loss, the complaint said, as did a claims adjuster for Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co., the company that insured White’s home.

According to the complaint, White’s home was insured for $641,525, but she was only offered $425,091.78 for her loss.

On Wednesday, a joint motion to dismiss the complaint with prejudice was filed in federal court, indicating that a settlement agreement had been reached. The following day, U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker dismissed the lawsuit.

On Thursday, Easley confirmed the agreement, saying the lawsuit was settled for $1.16 million. He said the settlement includes approximately $732,000 to cover the loss of White’s home plus a 12% statutory penalty, $211,000 for her furnishings, personal property and other belongings lost in the storm and approximately $218,000 in attorney fees.

Allstate’s initial offer to White appeared to be in conflict with Arkansas’ valued policy law, passed in 2017, which requires insurance companies to pay the full amount stated in the property insurance policy or the full amount upon which the company charges, collects, or receives a premium in the event of a total loss. Arkansas is one of 20 states that have valued policy statutes in place.