Doctor, former Washington County sheriff renew request for judge to dismiss ivermectin suit

FAYETTEVILLE -- Defendants in a lawsuit claiming detainees at the Washington County jail were given the drug ivermectin for covid without their knowledge or consent have again asked a federal judge to throw the case out.

The lawsuit contends detainees were given ivermectin as early as November 2020 and didn't become aware of what the treatment was until July 2021.

Ivermectin is an FDA-approved drug to address parasitic infestations such as intestinal worms and head lice and some skin conditions, such as rosacea. It isn't -- and wasn't at the time -- approved to treat covid-19.

Plaintiffs in the case include Edrick Floreal-Wooten, Jeremiah Little, Julio Gonzales, Thomas Fritch and Dayman Blackburn. The case was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union last year against Dr. Robert Karas, Karas Correctional Health, former Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder and the Washington County jail.

Helder, Karas and Karas Correctional Health filed a motion for summary judgement in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville on Wednesday. Helder and Karas argue they are entitled to qualified immunity.

Karas Correctional Health doesn't and didn't have an unconstitutional policy, custom or practice that allegedly caused any underlying constitutional violation, according to the motion.

Karas and Karas Correctional Health are also entitled to statutory immunity under Arkansas law, according to the motion.

Fritch's claims should also be dismissed for his failure to exhaust administrative remedies under the Prison Litigation Reform Act, according to the motion.

The motion argues if a drug is approved by the FDA for one purpose, it's permissible to use the drug for other purposes in a physician's discretion.

"Plaintiffs appear to espouse an incorrect theory that the FDA prohibits the use of ivermectin (which is indisputably approved by the FDA for other uses in humans) for treatment of covid-19," according to the motion.

"The truth is, there are numerous studies indicating that ivermectin possesses anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties and benefits to treat covid-19. The undisputed factual record before this court now indicates it was precisely this research that Dr. Karas relied upon in developing a protocol to treat inmate patients and private clinic patients."

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks denied a motion for summary judgement in the case filed by Helder, Karas and Karas Correctional Health in March.

Brooks said in a written opinion Karas used detainees for an experiment of his own using a drug that wasn't approved for that purpose.

Wednesday's motion disputes Karas was experimenting on inmates.