Fayetteville man arrested, accused of leaving fatal accident that left retired police officer dead

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with a July 1 accident resulting in the death of Scott Stidman, a retired Fayetteville police officer.

Nicholas Lee Emerson, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 20 on a warrant in connection with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death, a Class D felony. In Arkansas, a Class D felony is punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Emerson was booked into the Washington County jail on July 20 and released the next day on $20,000 bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Officers were called to 2500 N. Center St., which is also Arkansas 16, at 7:55 p.m. July 1 on a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in the area of the Elkins Sports Complex, according to information from the Elkins Police Department.

Officers found an adult male with critical injuries and his motorcycle in the ditch along North Center Street. No additional vehicles were at the scene. The injured man, identified as Stidman, 61, of Elkins, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Elkins Police Chief Bryan Watts said Stidman was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Watts said the investigation indicated Stidman was leaving Elkins heading toward Fayetteville when his motorcycle was hit by a Toyota sedan heading east on the street. The driver of the Toyota left the scene after the accident, according to Elkins police.

Officers Brandon Uptain and David Putnam were able to identify and locate the car that caused the accident, according to police reports. The officers identified the driver as Nicholas Lee Emerson but were unable to find Emerson in the area.

An arrest warrant was issued for Emerson, and he was arrested in Hot Springs on July 20 before being brought back to Washington County.

Stidman worked for the Fayetteville Police Department from May 1984 until December 2012, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, department spokesman. Stidman served as a training officer, a firearms instructor and a detective, and he was a founding member of the department's emergency response team.