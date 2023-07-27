Fed’s key rate reaches highest level since ’01

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the 11th time in 17 months, a streak of increases that are intended to curb inflation but that also carry the risk of going too far and triggering a recession.

The move lifted the Fed's benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1% to 5.3% -- its highest level since 2001. Coming on top of its previous rate changes, the Fed's latest move could lead to further increases in the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing.

Though inflation has eased to its slowest pace in two years, Wednesday's increase reflects the concern of Fed officials that the economy is still growing too fast for inflation to fall back to their 2% target. With consumer confidence reaching its highest level in two years, Americans keep spending -- crowding airplanes, traveling overseas and flocking to concerts and movie theaters. Most crucially, businesses keep hiring.

In a statement it issued, the Fed said the economy "has been expanding at a moderate pace," a slight upgrade from its assessment in June.

Speaking at a news conference, Chairman Jerome Powell revealed that the Fed's staff economists no longer foresee a recession. In April, the minutes of the central bank's March meeting had revealed that the staff economists envisioned a "mild" recession later this year.

"Given the resilience of the economy recently," he said, "they are no longer forecasting a recession."

"We've come a long way," Powell said at one point. "Inflation repeatedly has proved stronger than we and other forecasters have expected -- and at some point that may change. We have to be ready to follow the data and given how far we've come, we can afford to be a little patient as well as resolute as we let this unfold."

A key question swirling around the Fed is whether Wednesday's increase will be its last or whether it will do so again later this year. At his news conference, Powell said the central bank has made no decisions about any future rate increases. But he made clear that the fight against inflation isn't over.

"The process of getting inflation down to 2% has a long way to go," Powell said.

He stressed that the Fed's policymakers will assess a range of incoming economic data in determining what action, if any, to take at their next meeting. When the officials last met in June, they signaled that they expected to raise rates twice more. By the time they meet again Sept. 19-20, Powell noted, they will have much more data in hand: Two more inflation reports, two reports on hiring and unemployment and updated figures on consumer spending and wages.

Some economists think the Fed might decide to forgo a rate increase in September before weighing a possible increase at its meeting in November.

"In our opinion, the rate hiking cycle is done and the Fed will now pause for the rest of the year," said Rajeev Sharma, managing director of fixed income at Key Private Bank.

"The Fed is keeping optionality for future rate increases but it probably won't need them," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda. "The disinflation process will remain as the economy is weakening and the corporate world should start feeling the impact of tighter credit conditions."

In recent weeks, several Fed officials have said they worry that the still-brisk pace of job growth will lead workers to demand higher pay to make up for two years of inflationary prices. Sharp wage gains can perpetuate inflation if companies respond by raising prices for their customers.

At the same time, the steady easing of inflation pressures has lifted hopes that the Fed can pull off a difficult "soft landing," in which its rate increases would continue to cool inflation without sending the economy tumbling into a painful recession.

Powell lent support to that possibility in his remarks Wednesday, saying, "We do have a shot at a soft landing."

He held open the prospect that the Fed will "be able to achieve inflation moving back down to our target without the kind of really significant downturn that results in high levels of job losses that we've seen in the past."

Durable consumer spending has been a key driver of growth. Many Americans still have savings stemming from the pandemic, when the government distributed stimulus checks and people saved by spending less on travel, restaurants and entertainment.

And hiring has remained healthy, with employers having added 209,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate reaching a low 3.6%. That's about where it was when the Fed began raising rates in March 2022 -- a sign of economic resilience that almost no one had foreseen.

Year-over-year inflation in June was 3%, according to the government, down sharply from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022. One cautionary note, though, is that a "core" inflation measure that is preferred by the Fed, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, was still up 4.6% in May from a year earlier.

"Core is still quite elevated," Powell said at his news conference.

Some Fed officials, including Christopher Waller, an outspoken member of its Board of Governors, and Lorie Logan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, have said they think the cumulative effects of the previous rate increases have already been baked into the economy. With inflation still above the Fed's target, they think additional adjustments may be needed to further slow price pressures.

Powell echoed that point Wednesday. The Fed's rate increases, he said, have "not been restrictive enough for long enough" to exert their full effect.

"The process still has a long way to go," he said.

Some analysts caution that the drop in year-over-year inflation from roughly 9% to 3% was the relatively easy part, Getting it down to the Fed's 2% target will be harder and take longer.

Other experts say they think the recent mild inflation readings can be sustained. Rental cost increases, which have already fallen, should drop further as more apartment buildings are completed.

But mortgage rates, which have surged since the Fed began lifting rates in March 2022, may now rise further. So could rates on credit cards and some business loans.

Perhaps no one has felt the pain more than car buyers. It's not just that sticker prices are way up. Or that lenders have tightened credit standards. On top of all that, steadily higher auto loan rates have elbowed many would-be buyers out of the market.

A study by the New York Federal Reserve found that 14% of applicants for auto loans were rejected over the past year -- the highest such proportion since the New York Fed began tracking the figure in 2013 -- up from 9% in February.

Auto-loan applicants, of course, aren't the only borrowers being turned down in larger numbers these days. In that same June 2022-June 2023 period, applicant rejections for credit cards, mortgages, mortgage refinancings and higher credit card limits all rose, too, according to the New York Fed. Overall, the rejection rate for credit applicants reached 21.8%, the highest level since June 2018.

Some of those rejections reflect the subpar credit of loan applicants. But some are a direct consequence of the Fed's rate increases -- the most aggressive in four decades. Those increases, in turn, have made high-cost purchases out of reach for some.

Credit card rates are at or near all-time peaks.

"No one should expect them to stop rising anytime soon," said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst of LendingTree. "Perhaps the scariest thing of all for folks with credit card debt is that interest rates are actually rising more quickly than the Fed is forcing them to."

The average annual percentage rate (APR) on a currently held credit card that charges interest is 22.16%, according to the latest data from the Fed. That's up about 6 percentage points from the average rate in the first quarter of 2022. The average APR on a new credit card offer is 24.24%, the highest rate since LendingTree began tracking it in 2019.

Whenever possible, Schulz recommends that card users consider asking their issuers to lower their APR. LendingTree recently concluded that a majority of cardholders who had asked their card issuers for a lower rate received one. The average reduction was significant -- 6 percentage points.

"It is well worth your time to make that call," Schulz said.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber, Cora Lewis and Tom Krisher of The Associated Press, Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times and Rita Nazareth of Bloomberg News.

