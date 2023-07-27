Fire cuts air conditioning at JRMC

A fire erupted on the Entergy transfer switch to Jefferson Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, interrupting air conditioning and leaving the hospital to operate on generator power until Wednesday evening.

Entergy said in a statement the fire occurred during an outage at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday and affected Jefferson Regional's connection to both the utility's system and its facilities serving the hospital. An earlier electrical issue occurred at the hospital at about 6 a.m. that day, Entergy reported.

As of 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, power had been completely restored to the hospital, Entergy spokeswoman Heather Kendrick told The Commercial.

"As for the cause of the fire, we don't know specifically other than a piece of equipment failed and when it failed, the fire resulted," Kendrick said.

The fire happened outside and was quickly extinguished with no injuries, Jefferson Regional said in a separate statement.

Jefferson Regional said outpatient surgeries, procedures and testing scheduled for Wednesday and today have been canceled, and inpatients were either being transferred to hospitals across Arkansas or discharged, depending on condition.

"The Jefferson Regional Emergency Room is operational, but ambulances are on diversion to other facilities," the hospital reported.

The lack of air conditioning posed a problem for the father of Kesha Cobb.

Cobb said Wednesday afternoon her family has transferred her father, a Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm veteran, to a Little Rock hospital. His health changed when the lights went off, Cobb said.

"I left there today at 12. There was no food that had been served to anyone," Cobb said about 5 p.m. Wednesday. "The cafeteria opens at 11, but of course, they're shut down. It's almost 100 degrees in some of the hallways. There's no conditioning in any of the hallways."

Box fans have been supplied to the hospital, Cobb said. But with the air conditioning down, Cobb's father, 72, could not receive any water from the fountain or ice, she said.

"He is a dialysis patient," Cobb said.

Cobb's family transported her father to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

"Pop did not want to go to the VA at all last night. He wanted to go anywhere but the VA," Cobb said. "They didn't let us go there because he said he didn't want to go there."

Cobb said her father was doing "great" Tuesday night at Jefferson Regional because workers brought him back from a crisis, but he woke up the next morning with a fever.

An email was left for a Jefferson Regional spokesperson requesting details on the condition of remaining patients at the hospital and how they were being treated.

Entergy reported it brought in additional generators for temporary power to restore air conditioning while permanent repairs were ongoing. Entergy had estimated full power would be restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the second fire to impact a Jefferson Regional campus this year. A fire broke out on the roof of a specialty hospital building under construction May 23 and was contained within 20 minutes. No serious injuries were sustained.

Hospital officials did not respond to a request for an update on construction efforts at that location.