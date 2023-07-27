Get to know: ’25 DB target Jojo Albright

Class of 2025 defensive back JoJo Albright got his first look at Arkansas in June and plans to make his way back for another trip.

Albright, 5-10, 165 pounds, of Houston Westfield High School, has offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, TCU, Houston, Liberty and others.

On3. com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 33 safety in the nation and No. 75 prospect in Texas. Albright had 52 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, 2 interceptions with 1 returned for a score as a sophomore.

He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had two offensive scores. Albright called the June trip to Fayetteville “great”.

Nickname: jojo

Favorite thing about playing DB: I love getting physical

Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson are: Real standup guys

Best part of the recruiting process is: Building bonds

My funniest football moment: I scored my first ever touchdown and my dad ran onto the field mid-game

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Fashion

My mom is always on me to: Stay focused

Must watch TV: Stranger Things

Love or hate rollercoasters: I’ve never been on one

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super smart because with knowledge you can do anything

My two pet peeves are: Getting pinched and being loud for no reason

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: NBA Youngboy

My hidden talent is: I don’t have one

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A because you just can’t go wrong with it. It’s just too good

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak and a baked potato

I will never ever eat: Thanksgiving dressing

Favorite junk food: Doritos

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Oreos

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Pig feet

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Nicki Minaj

My sports idol is: Jalen Ramsey

Nothing makes me laugh more than: TikTok

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: New York

I’m terrified of: snakes

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: under a table

Love or hate horror movies and why: hate because it constantly plays in my head after I watch it

Cat or dog person and why: dog because cats hide and run to much

Do you think aliens exist: yes

I get emotional when: I listen to a sad song

Best advice I’ve received: don’t give up, keep going

Role model and why: don’t really have one

Three words to describe me: laid back, cool and jolly

People would be surprised that I: I’ve been through a lot