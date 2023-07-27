Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: ’25 DB target Jojo Albright

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
2025 DB Jojo Albright.

Class of 2025 defensive back JoJo Albright got his first look at Arkansas in June and plans to make his way back for another trip. 

Albright, 5-10, 165 pounds, of Houston Westfield High School, has offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, TCU, Houston, Liberty and others. 

On3. com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 33 safety in the nation and No. 75 prospect in Texas.  Albright had 52 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, 2 interceptions with 1 returned for a score as a sophomore.

He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had two offensive scores. Albright called the June trip to Fayetteville “great”. 

Nickname: jojo

Favorite thing about playing DB: I love getting physical 

Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson are: Real standup guys 

Best part of the recruiting process is: Building bonds

My funniest football moment: I scored my first ever touchdown and my dad ran onto the field mid-game 

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Fashion 

My mom is always on me to: Stay focused 

Must watch TV: Stranger Things 

Love or hate rollercoasters: I’ve never been on one 

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super smart because with knowledge you can do anything 

My two pet peeves are: Getting pinched and being loud for no reason

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: NBA Youngboy

My hidden talent is: I don’t have one 

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A because you just can’t go wrong with it. It’s just too good 

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak and a baked potato 

I will never ever eat: Thanksgiving dressing 

Favorite junk food: Doritos 

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Oreos

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Pig feet 

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Nicki Minaj 

My sports idol is: Jalen Ramsey 

Nothing makes me laugh more than: TikTok 

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: New York 

I’m terrified of: snakes 

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: under a table 

Love or hate horror movies and why: hate because it constantly plays in my head after I watch it 

Cat or dog person and why: dog because cats hide and run to much 

Do you think aliens exist: yes 

I get emotional when: I listen to a sad song 

Best advice I’ve received: don’t give up, keep going

Role model and why: don’t really have one 

Three words to describe me: laid back, cool and jolly 

People would be surprised that I: I’ve been through a lot

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT