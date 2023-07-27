Hampton: UAPB coaching job was predicted

When Alonzo Hampton was an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, then-head coach Mo Forte called a staff meeting.

"He said, 'I want you to come around here and sit in this seat,'" Hampton said. "I had only been on the job for about a month and a half. He said, 'Man, I see something in you.' He said, 'One day, you're going to be the head coach here.' I felt kind of embarrassed because you had coaches that had been coaching probably 20-plus years. I don't know why he called me out on it, but he just saw the way I work."

Forte died in 2021, but his prediction came true 16 years later. Hampton began his first fall camp as a head coach Wednesday.

Hampton, a Warren native, was named head coach in December. After graduating from Warren High School, he attended the University of Louisiana, Monroe. He began his coaching career in 2000 at Warren before moving to Dumas as head coach in 2004. He joined the staff at UAPB in 2006 as a volunteer but eventually moved up to defensive coordinator until he left southeast Arkansas in 2010.

After more than a decade away, he has returned to southeast Arkansas, an area he said means a lot to him.

"A lot of people put a lot of work in when I was a high school student, and so I owe it to them," Hampton said. "So, I'm excited about coming back home and then recruiting the state and the surrounding states in a four-, five-hour radius. So, that's exciting to me, because I know what Pine Bluff can be, and I know we can win in this league."

When Hampton left UAPB in 2010, he joined Willie Taggart's staff at Western Kentucky University. When Taggart left WKU in 2012, Hampton spent two years coaching high school football in Georgia before rejoining Taggart at the University of South Florida in 2015. He stayed with Taggart until 2018, following him to the University of Oregon in 2017 and Florida State University in 2018.

Hampton left Taggart's staff to spend a year at Arkansas in 2019 before serving as special teams coach and associate head coach at ULM until returning to UAPB.

Hampton said the biggest thing he learned from Taggart was organization.

"When you have a plan in place, stick to the plan," Hampton said. "Trust the process, and don't go away from the plan because it may not work in year one. That's what we're trying to do. We have a plan in place that we feel very comfortable with, and we're going to stick to our plan. We ain't gonna let the wins and the losses early on deter what we're trying to do."

From the start of his coaching career, Hampton said he has taken a lot of notes everywhere he has been. Whether he was watching Taggart or someone else, he has been planning for this opportunity for over two decades.

Hampton said he has some people he can call if he needs help as a first-year head coach, but he believes he is well-prepared to lead UAPB.

"I've been a head coach for a long time," Hampton said. "I just didn't have the title. So, I've been taking notes. Now, I got a group of coaches in place. We're going to put our plan in place, and we're going to follow the plan. It's a process. I've been waiting my whole life for this opportunity, so I'm excited about it."