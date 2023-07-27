Hot Springs weighing indoor temp standards

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Board of Directors will consider setting maximum air temperature standards for tenant-occupied dwelling units next week.

The enabling ordinance would amend the heating facilities section of the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code the board adopted by reference in February to include a provision requiring dwellings "be provided with air conditioning facilities capable of maintaining a room temperature at least 15 degrees cooler than the outside temperature but in no event higher than 85 degrees in at least one habitable room by effective date hereof and at least one habitable room and each habitable room by Sept. 1, 2025," according to the proposed ordinance City Attorney Brian Albright read Tuesday at the board's agenda meeting.

He noted the standards wouldn't apply to owner-occupied dwellings but would take effect Sept. 1 for tenant-occupied ones if the ordinance were adopted at the board's Aug. 1 business meeting. Albright said the city is considering an emergency clause that would waive the 30-day period before local legislation becomes law, which would put the standards into immediate effect.

"That said, we would focus on compliance before we would begin any citations," he said Wednesday in an email.

Albright told the board the ordinance wasn't a direct response to concerns Greenbriar Apartment tenants expressed during the public comment period of the board's July 18 business meeting, explaining that city leaders have been discussing tenant rights for more than a year.

"The general rights and conditions of tenants have been discussed more often than you think," he told the board.

Tenants told the board the owners would remove window-mounted air conditioning units if they didn't pay a monthly surcharge. District 2 Director Phyllis Beard requested the emergency clause, telling Albright some tenants have health issues that could be aggravated by extreme heat.

The project-based Section 8 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development complex opposite Bank OZK Arena on Convention Boulevard is in her district. She told the board some tenants could lose their air conditioning next month, an issue she said she first alerted city officials to June 5.

"It has gotten worse and worse since springtime," she told Albright. "I don't understand how this is happening and why nothing has been done about it. Now that we have the landlord stating that to keep an air conditioner you are having to pay more than your monthly income."

Albright said an emergency clause would be impractical.

"It's been a topic of great consternation for many of us that we have been discussing almost constantly since then," he said of the air conditioning issue at Greenbriar. "It's almost impossible to have something of this nature effective immediately. If we go out the next morning to write tickets, there's no way they can get into compliance in 12 hours."

Michael Cotroneo, who's part of the group that acquired Greenbriar last year for $1.83 million, has noted the property's Housing Assistance Payment contract with HUD doesn't require air conditioning be included with the income-based rents tenants pay.

Emails the city provided The Sentinel-Record in response to a records request show Cotroneo discussing the surcharge with HUD's Texas-based Section 8 contractor as early as last fall. Tenants are being charged monthly fees of $25 for a small window unit and $130 for a larger one, according to tenant notices.

The monthly fee began accruing in January. According to a recent notice, tenants with balances from previous months will have their air conditioners removed for the remainder of the year if they don't pay the past-due amount within 30 days.

Tenants who opt out of air conditioning face eviction under the new temperature standards the board will consider next week, according to a copy of a notice Cotroneo provided the newspaper Wednesday.

"This is a business," the notice stated. "We are not just going to provide this for free. So now the few tenants that have chosen to opt out of the AC charge, as they are allowed to per the (Housing Assistance Payment contract), will now be forced to pay for it.

"And if they cannot, be evicted. And the tenants on fixed incomes will now also be forced to pay for AC units. This doesn't affect us. This affects your neighbors."

Several directors asked if the proposed ordinance could address other issues Greenbriar tenants have raised, such as black mold, infestation and landlord retaliation. Albright said the city didn't have authority to address the latter. Other issues could fall under implied residential quality standards the Legislature adopted in 2021.

Albright said the city's authority to adopt maximum temperature standards derives from the 2021 statute, specifically the section that "does not relieve the landlord from having to comply with any stricter applicable housing standard of a local government with jurisdiction."

Albright told the board setting maximum temperature standards would be a "huge step."

"I would encourage you all to address this before you try to address something else," he said. " ... I will not begin to try to defend the way [Greenbriar] has been managed; however, up to this point we have never regulated air conditioning, and we are trying to get that on the books where very few cities have done so."