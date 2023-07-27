Hunter Biden guilty plea on hold

A deal for Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, to plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanor tax charges while avoiding prosecution on a gun charge hit a last-minute snag, with the judge in the case unexpectedly putting off her decision.

The federal judge overseeing the case, Maryellen Noreika, deferred her decision on approving the deal between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors on Wednesday afternoon -- the latest twist in a politically charged case that seemed to have been sewn up just hours earlier.

During a three-hour hearing in U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Del., Noreika asked the two sides to make changes to the deal that would clarify her role and insert language limiting the scope of immunity from prosecution it would grant to Hunter Biden for past business dealings that came under scrutiny by investigators.

The plan also included an agreement on a separate gun charge -- Biden has been accused of possessing a firearm in 2018 as a drug user. As long as he adhered to the terms of his agreement, the gun charge was to be wiped from his record. Otherwise, the felony charge carries 10 years in prison.

The overlapping agreements created confusion for the judge, who said the lawyers needed to untangle technical issues -- including over her role in enforcing the gun agreement -- before moving forward.

"It seems to me like you are saying 'just rubber stamp the agreement, Your Honor.' ... This seems to me to be form over substance," she said. She asked defense lawyers and prosecutors to explain why she should accept the deal. In the meantime, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the tax charges.

The decision delays, at least briefly, a proposed deal that came after a years-long investigation by the federal prosecutor in Delaware, David C. Weiss. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Hunter Biden would not serve time in prison.

The plea deal was meant to clear the air for Hunter Biden and avert a trial that would have generated weeks or months of distracting headlines. But the politics remain as messy as ever, with Republicans insisting he got a sweetheart deal and the Justice Department pressing ahead on investigations into Trump, the GOP's 2024 presidential primary front-runner.

Republicans claim a double standard, in which the Democratic president's son got off easy while the president's rival has been unfairly castigated. Congressional Republicans are pursuing their own investigations into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden's dealings, including foreign payments.

"District Judge Noreika did the right thing by refusing to rubberstamp Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal," said House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. "But let's be clear: Hunter's sweetheart plea deal belongs in the trash."

Wednesday's hearing quickly veered into confusion, with Hunter Biden at one point answering "yes" when asked if he was pleading guilty of his own free will, before later pulling back in moving forward with the plea.

The judge said she was concerned about a provision in the agreement on the gun charge that she said would have created a role for her where she would determine if he violated the terms. She argued such a role doesn't exist for judges; the lawyers said they were only asking for the court to play a fact-finding role as a neutral party in determining if a violation happened.

Noreika also questioned whether the agreement meant that Hunter Biden would be immune from prosecution for other possible crimes -- including violations related to representing foreign governments -- in perpetuity. When a top prosecutor in the case said it would not, Chris Clark, Hunter Biden's lead lawyer, initially hesitated and then said the government's position would make the agreement "null and void."

Clark then asked for a recess to try to hash out a compromise to salvage the deal, and the parties began furiously negotiating. After a brief halt to the proceedings, Noreika said she would delay her ruling. Hunter Biden's lawyers estimated it would take about two weeks to hammer out the changes she requested.

"I cannot accept the plea agreement today," Noreika said.

"We wanted the protection of the court," Clark said.

Noreika also raised concerns that the agreement included a non-prosecution clause for crimes outside of the gun charge.

The attorneys appeared to squabble over the deal's terms, too, retreating to their corners to discuss the issues, before they met at the prosecutors' table and, at one point, could be heard yelling at each other. "Well, we'll just rip it up!" Clark was heard shouting.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The judge also asked Hunter Biden to be more specific about his business relationships and to discuss his substance use issues as she combed through the plea agreement. She asked him to name the Ukrainian and Chinese entities referred to without name in the agreement.

She also asked him the last time he used alcohol or drugs and whether he was currently receiving treatment.

He answered June 1, 2019, and said he was not currently in treatment, though he did say he was in an anonymous support program for his substance abuse issues.

"Hunter Biden is a private citizen, and this was a personal matter for him," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "As we have said, the president, the first lady, they love their son, and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life. This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former president, President Trump."

President Biden, meanwhile, has said very little publicly, except to note, "I'm very proud of my son."

Noreika was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017, and received the support of both of Delaware's Democratic senators when she was approved the following year.

In his tentative deal with the Justice Department, Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes on time for 2017 and 2018 -- a period in which he has admitted being addicted to crack cocaine after the death of his brother, Beau. He paid off his tax bill and penalties in 2021 with the help of a $2 million loan from a friend and adviser.

Hunter Biden has also been charged in connection with the purchase of a handgun in 2018, when he falsely said on a government form that he was not using drugs. But as part of the deal, the Justice Department said it would not prosecute him on the charge as long as he no longer owns a weapon and remains drug-free for two years.

Republicans who have sought to cast the Biden family as corrupt had assailed the proposed deal as far too lenient, and cited testimony from two IRS investigators as evidence that the Justice Department had hamstrung the investigation.

Weiss, who was appointed to his position by Trump and kept in place by the Biden administration to shield the Justice Department from accusations of political meddling, has chafed at claims he was constrained from fully investigating Hunter Biden's tax offenses.

Congressional Republicans tried to block the plea deal on Tuesday, arguing that it had been tainted by political interference. Republicans have put Hunter Biden at the center of their efforts to attack his father, claiming that Joe Biden has abused his power during two separate administrations to enrich his family. That effort has produced no evidence of misdeeds by the president.

Information for this article was contributed by Glenn Thrush and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times and by Claudia Lauer, Randall Chase, Colleen Long, Lindsay Whitehurst and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.