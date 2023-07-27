Impassioned U.S. settles for a draw





WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Lindsey Horan, angry over being knocked down minutes earlier by Danielle Van de Donk, scored a revenge goal minutes later in the second half Thursday to help the United States squeeze out a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women's World Cup.

The Dutch struck first with a goal from Jill Roord in the first-half to surprise the Americans, who remained unbeaten in 19 consecutive matches with Horan's second-half score.

Horan's goal on a header off a corner kick in the 62nd minute followed several minutes of jawing between the two teams: Horan was angry after she was knocked off her feet and even cursed in the direction of Van de Donk -- her teammate for club team Lyon.

The Americans tried to calm Horan, who responded with her 29th international goal, fourth in the World Cup, and second consecutive in this tournament.

Before the ball even crossed the goal line, Horan's expression showed she knew she was on target.

With the draw, neither team secured a spot in the knockout round yet with one group match remaining. Both the Americans and the Dutch sit atop the Group E standings with a win and a draw, but the U.S. has the edge for the lead with more goals.

The game was a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup final, a 2-0 win for the Americans in a game played in Lyon, France. It was the Americans' second consecutive trophy in the tournament, and fourth overall.

Roord's strike from atop the box went though Horan's legs to put the Dutch ahead in the 17th minute.

Dominique Janssen had a good chance from distance in the 29th minute, but U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher jumped for it and the ball skirted above the crossbar and into the netting.

Horan's header off a cross in the 36th minute went wide left as the pace became more frenzied with halftime looming.

Rose Lavelle, who was hampered by a knee injury in the run-up to the World Cup, was subbed in for the United States at the half. Lavelle scored one of the goals in the World Cup final four years ago, replaced Savannah DeMelo.

The Netherlands went into halftime with that single goal lead. It was just the sixth time the United States had trailed at the half in 52 World Cup matches, and first time since trailing Sweden at the break in the opening round in 2011.

Skies were sunny but temperatures were in the 50s in New Zealand's capital city of Wellington, and there was a stiff breeze for the match. The crowd was announced at 27,312.

The Americans, vying for a record third consecutive World Cup title, defeated Vietnam 3-0 in their tournament opener. Sophia Smith scored a pair of goals and Horan added the other.

U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski used the same lineup for the Dutch that he used against Vietnam. He's turned to Julie Ertz, normally a midfielder, to play at center back in the absence of veteran Becky Sauerbrunn, who injured her foot and was not able to play in the World Cup.

The Dutch were without forward Lineth Beerensteyn, who was hurt early in her team's 1-0 victory over Portugal to open the tournament. Katja Snoeijs replaced her in the starting lineup against the United States.

The Dutch was also missing leading scorer Vivianne Miedema, who ruptured her ACL while playing for Arsenal in December. She has 95 career goals for the Dutch.

The United States was undefeated in all but one of its meetings with the Dutch -- the first game in 1991.

CANADA 2, IRELAND 1

PERTH, Australia -- Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind win against Ireland.

Adriana Leon's second-half strike at Perth's rain-soaked Rectangular Stadium boosted Olympic champion Canada's hopes of advancing to the round of 16 by moving to the top of Group B.

Defeat for Ireland saw it eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back losses on its first appearance at a World Cup.

It had all started so well for Ireland when captain Katie McCabe curled a fourth-minute corner beyond Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan into the back of the net.

But an own-goal by Megan Connolly in the fifth minute of first-half time added on gifted Canada an equalizer before the break.

Leon scored the winner in the 53rd after an assist from substitute Sophie Schmidt.

Schmidt was one of three halftime substitutes made by Canada Coach Beverly Priestman, with Christine Sinclair and Shelina Zadorsky also coming on.

The changes turned the course of the game, with Schmidt cutting open Ireland's defense to set up Leon.

McCabe's stunning goal was Ireland's first ever at a World Cup and could be a contender for the best of the tournament.

SPAIN 5, ZAMBIA 0

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Jennifer Hermoso scored twice and assisted in her 100th international appearance to push Spain past Zambia, a victory that locked both Spain and Japan into the knockout round.

Spain and Japan are the first teams to clinch berths in the tournament's round of 16. They will play on Monday in Wellington to decide seeding.

Hermoso, Spain's all-time leading scorer, deposited a one-time header off a perfect cross from Alexia Putellas in the 13th minute. She then gathered a rebound and scored on an empty net in the 70th minute. The goal was initially wiped away for offside, then eventually confirmed after a lengthy review.

Teresa Abelleira launched a 58-mph strike from well outside the box in the ninth minute and beat Eunice Sakala to the top side of the net, her second goal with the Spain national team.

Like Hermoso, Alba Redondo also scored twice, in the 69th and 85th minutes. Her first goal was an impressive run off of a long pass, while her second was on a rebound in front of an empty net.

Spain's attack benefitted from facing Zambia's third-string goalkeeper. Sakala started Monday night after the starting goalie and her backup were injured and received a red card, respectively.

The game was played before 20,983 fans in chilly Eden Park, the lowest attendance of the four games played so far in New Zealand's largest city.

JAPAN 2, COSTA RICA 0

DUNEDIN, New Zealand -- Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a victory over Costa Rica.

The two teams kicked off in front of a sparse crowd of 6,992 at Dunedin Stadium, a huge differential from the record sales of over 1.5 million tickets for this year's tournament. High fan turnout in Auckland and Sydney -- there were 117,000 combined at opening night in those cities -- have been partly offset by much smaller crowds in Dunedin, where attendance has dropped with each match from an initial high of 13,711.

Las Ticas kept the pressure high throughout the match, but the Japanese dominated with precision in ball handling and passes.

Mina Tanaka passed the ball to Naomoto, who dribbled past a Costa Rican defender before scoring on outstretched goalkeeper Daniela Solera in the 25th minute. Fujino then snuck the ball in on an angle into the far left corner of the net. Costa Rican defenders Maria Paula Elizondo and Mariana Benavides failed to stop Fujino from scoring.

