Austin Mansfield of the National Weather Service linked the phenomenon to a type of "spin in the atmosphere" as visitors to the U.S. Capitol area were treated to the sight of a thin, wispy funnel cloud extending from the sky and seemingly almost reaching the tip of the building's dome.

Joshua Levy, a U.S. attorney in Massachusetts, said "incredible international collaboration and persistence" over decades led to the return to Mexico of a stolen manuscript signed by the Spanish conquistador Hernando Cortés in 1527.

Patrick Banks, of Louisiana's Wildlife and Fisheries Department, described the effort as a humble beginning as 10,000 hatchery-raised red drum fingerlings are set to be stocked in the Calcasieu Lake estuary.

Michael Wyrick, whose family lives in the Memphis suburb of Germantown, noted "You don't realize how much water you use each day until you are constantly pouring it out of water bottles" after diesel fuel spilled into a reservoir and the tap water alert closed in on a week long.

Andrew Malkinson of Britain, who served 17 years in prison for rape, a term extended because he refused to confess, had his conviction quashed by the country's Court of Appeal after DNA evidence pointed to another suspect.

Maurice Jimmerson, jailed in Georgia for 10 years awaiting trial in a drive-by shooting that killed two people and injured others, will have to keep waiting for a verdict after many delays, including the pandemic, a flood in the courthouse, and now a hung jury.

Jorge Rueda Landeros, a yoga instructor who authorities say fled to Mexico in 2010 after killing an American University accounting professor, allegedly over financial dealings, was arrested in Guadalajara and brought back to Maryland to face charges.

Kenneth Polite Jr., an assistant U.S. attorney general, vowed more efforts like Operation Denial as three of 30 men charged in North Dakota and Oregon in an international fentanyl trafficking operation were handed prison sentences of 22 to 27 years.

William Snyder, sheriff of Martin County, Fla., said there appears to be an increase in drugs washing up on land because of smuggling, and Neptune Beach is the latest to be littered with marijuana, prompting Facebook comments about a "high tide" and "sea weed" and the query, "Is this still available?"