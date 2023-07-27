How to talk Southern

I was watching the commercial featuring the "My Pillow" guy (Mike Lindell) when I realized that people from Mini-SO-tah and parts north certainly pronounce some words differently than Southerners. We do not sleep on a pill-oh, we sleep on a pill-ah. However, let us just use a short "a" and say "pilla." This applies to a number of words ending in "ow." So, I made up a little story to illustrate our Southern pronunciation of those words.

A "fella" told me about a very tranquil place at the end of a trail off a country road. This "fella" let me "borra" his map to find the place. He said I would see a big "willa" tree near the road. Once you go around the tree, "folla" the "narra" trail. It was straight as an "arra" along a creek to the spot. When I arrived at the end of the trail, I found a "shalla" pond surrounded by "yella" flowers. There was a "holla" log to sit on. He suggested that I hook a "minna" and catch a fish. I thought it would also be nice to build a fire and roast a "marshmella." I am glad I thought to use a "wheelbarra" to carry my things to the pond. I believe I will go back again "tomorra."

HARRY KOLB

Magnolia

Must change process

Re "Law on meetings slips by watchdogs" by Josh Snyder in Sunday's paper: Snyder asks a state senator why a potential Freedom of Information Act loophole occurred when SB 543 was passed concerning closed-door meetings and school boards.

"There's just too many bills for you to be able to be able to read every word of every bill."

That should be reason enough for us to change, entirely, the methodology our legislators use to pass bills. I'm sure this is the same problem in our U.S. Congress. My analysis: The procedure has to change.

The solution is: Limit voting on a bill from the time it is voted out of committee until time has been allowed to review it by the public and comment on it. There should be a formula worked out based on the complexity of the bill and length of review time. No amendments would be allowed unless the public review process was repeated.

Each bill should be easily publicly available on the Internet and at public (including school) libraries and newspapers, and should have a concise presentation of pros and cons regarding bills.

No Arkansas citizen should be subject to any legislation that our legislators have not read, ever. That method is insane and just wrong. I'm sure that with our state revenue surplus we could increase funds to allow staff increases with the sole purpose of reading bills and summarizing them for our legislators.

One additional area of our legislation process should be addressed: No constitutional amendments should be presented by anyone until the same requirements are met as to the number of signatures gathered, whether it is citizen- or legislator-initiated. If an amendment needs changing, then it must go through the same process as a new amendment.

GARY FANCHER

Bull Shoals

Support our libraries

These past months have seen changes in the temper and tolerance of our nation that words can hardly describe. Laws once thought to be unassailable have been struck down; rights have been trampled. All who do not support white Christian nationalism have been maligned and marginalized. Into this heated climate of withering human rights, the bigots who have taken as their goal the annihilation of democracy have tossed yet another “threat” against our children.

Libraries—the absolute definition of free speech, available to all, free of charge, always at the reader’s discretion to choose—have become inappropriate places for our children, apparently due to the appalling proximity of information that would lead them to make discoveries about the world they live in.

Word is out that the hard right is coming for our library, and by association, librarians, board members, and basically anyone who does not follow their agenda. Is this what we want, as parents, as young readers (our future leaders), as teachers, and as citizens dedicated to the true principles of this great experiment? It should be fairly obvious that should we not support our community resources, of which the library is arguably the greatest repository of diverse materials for multiple uses, our country’s great experiment could fail, town by town, in our state and beyond. I cannot imagine not being able to check out material on almost any subject I could think of. Can you? Have you seen the list of books these morality warriors want to ban? My suspicious mind whispers that those who condemn these books have never read most of them, didn’t understand what they did read, and only use these issues to march to ideological war against a changing world that terrifies them.

It doesn’t have to happen. We can stop it. This is a strong community of many like-minded citizens. No matter our differences, our strength lies in unity. We can’t let these misguided individuals claim our rights and freedoms. Start right here. Support our library, its employees, its board members, and our entire reading community. We can win this—together!

DIANNE ROGERS

Hot Springs

Get help promptly

That Lisa Marie Presley died of a bowel obstruction and the death was listed as a “natural cause” is a travesty!

This diagnosis is treatable and avoidable. We will never know why she did not seek medical care, but may her death serve as a warning to all. Do not ignore the symptoms, and get prompt help, or you could be next. Please don’t be.

CYNTHIA B. SKINNER

Jacksonville



