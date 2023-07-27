Library board passes 2 versions of policy

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County Library patrons are waiting to learn if a new policy for the reconsideration of materials will be changed after a federal judge said he will make his decision on a temporary injunction in a lawsuit challenging provisions of a new state law that targets libraries later this week.

The library's board of trustees approved two new versions of the policy pending the decision of U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of two provisions of Act 372.

Attorneys for a coalition of plaintiffs asked Brooks to issue a preliminary injunction to block enforcement of the law that is set to go into effect Tuesday.

One of the two versions of the policy went into effect earlier this week and will remain in effect if Brooks grants the request for an injunction. The two policies, which were updated to come in line with the new law, are essentially identical until the last five sections.

The current policy says members of the library's staff will review challenged materials to have them moved "within the library's collection, replaced with another work, or removed from GCL's collections," and appeals of the committee's decision will be made to the library's board of trustees.

If a temporary injunction is not granted by the judge, the committee's review will consider whether materials should be moved "within the library's collection to an area that is not accessible to minors under the age of eighteen," and any appeals of the decision will be made to the Garland County judge and Quorum Court.

Both policies note that the decision of the Quorum Court or the board of trustees is final.

The provisions of Act 372 being challenged will violate the plaintiffs' First Amendment rights if enacted, the lawsuit says. Librarians and booksellers could face prosecution for failing to censor constitutionally protected speech, and library and bookstore patrons will lose access to material that is protected under the U.S. Constitution, it notes among other concerns.

The 17 plaintiffs in the case include the Fayetteville and Eureka Springs public libraries, the Central Arkansas Library System, Advocates for All Arkansas Libraries and its president, Adam Webb, who is also the Garland County Library director, and several booksellers, including Wordsworth Books.

Two of the six sections of Act 372 are being challenged in the case, including the creation of a new Class A misdemeanor offense for providing "harmful" items to a minor.

Under what attorneys for the plaintiffs have called the "Availability Provision," library personnel and other individuals could face criminal prosecution and up to a year in jail if they "knowingly" provide an item to a minor that is harmful to minors under the state's obscenity law. Previous laws protected libraries and schools under an immunity defense, but the new law strips away those protections.

"This will necessarily force libraries and bookstores to confine to a secure 'adults only' area -- and so to segregate from their general patrons and customers -- any item that might be deemed harmful to the youngest minor, even if there is no constitutional basis for limiting its availability to older minors or adults," according to the lawsuit.

During Tuesday's hearing, attorney John Adams, who is the lead attorney for the plaintiffs on the case, told Brooks the law is overbroad and could be considered prior restraint. He said libraries and booksellers will have to bar minors from the premises or find a way to keep some material out of sight of minors.

Brooks questioned attorneys for the defendants, which include the state and the Crawford County Library system, on whether what is determined to be harmful to a 5-year-old would limit what is deemed inappropriate for a 17-year-old and if that could doom the law.

The second section being contested is the challenge procedure set up under Act 372, which requires libraries to establish a procedure for citizens to challenge library materials and have them "relocated within the library's collection to an area that is not accessible" to minors. An unsuccessful challenge could be appealed to the city council or board (for municipal libraries) or quorum court (for county libraries).

A separate section of Act 372 creates a similar procedure for challenging materials for school districts.

Brooks asked the attorneys what criteria would be used to make the assessments regarding challenged materials and who would be making those decisions, and he questioned if the assessments for removal would be different from those for selecting material for the library.

The judge also noted the current law is similar to a 2003 law the Arkansas Supreme Court struck down in 2004 due to that law not differentiating based on children's ages. He said that many materials that "would not be harmful to a married 17-year-old" would clearly "be harmful to a kindergartner," but the law does not take that into account.

The legislation was signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on March 30, and the complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas on June 2.