Lions head coach talks transfers

The introduction of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness (NIL) policy have changed college football, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff isn't immune.

Several Golden Lions have transferred since last year. This phenomenon has become common when a school makes a change at head coach as UAPB did by hiring Alonzo Hampton after last season.

Fortunately for UAPB, the portal works both ways, allowing the Lions to add players to replace those who left.

Hampton said the players have every right to transfer if they choose.

"If coaches move jobs from year to year, why can't the players do it?" Hampton said. "At the end of the day, you have to have a product. You have to have a plan in place to keep your best players. If you don't, they're going to go to another school, but when one person leaves, you gotta go get somebody else."

One of the most impactful departures for UAPB is leading rusher Kayvon Britten, who ran for 1,063 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022. Leading receiver Raequan Prince, who led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns, also entered the portal.

Hampton said his focus is developing players, whether they ultimately stay with him or not.

"I tell all my players, even the guys that I've recruited, 'Hey man, listen. You come to me, me and my staff are gonna coach you up,'" Hampton said. "'If you get a chance to go somewhere else, then guess what? We did our job.' So, I'm not afraid of bringing in players and let them go somewhere else. That doesn't bother me, because I know if you come to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, you gonna be coached up, and people gonna want you. Now, it's your opportunity to say, 'You know what? Coach, I trust you. You said you did what you were going to do for me. I'm gonna stay with you.' If they leave, more power to them."

The introduction of NIL deals has also brought a new dynamic to college sports. Athletes being able to profit from their status within their communities is a drastic shift to over a century of amateurism within the NCAA.

UAPB has a program called NILions, and Hampton said former UAPB lineman Mark Evans II had an NIL deal before leaving this offseason for the NFL. Hampton said UAPB has donors working on getting more NIL deals in place, which he hopes can help prevent players from entering the transfer portal.

"I don't know if we're going to have to deal with too much of it in the SWAC, so anytime you can get ahead of the game and find a way to keep your players and give them maybe a little something, that's going to be better for you," Hampton said. "The Golden Lions are coming. We ain't taking a step back. We ain't gonna let you come get all our players. We're going to have a plan to keep them."