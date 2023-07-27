Little Rock mayor's sales-tax proposal would add 1% to local rate

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Thursday morning outlined a sales-tax proposal during a "working session" on the subject with members of the city's Board of Directors.

As presented, Scott's proposal would add 1 percentage point to the city's sales-tax rate for 10 years. However, at the conclusion of the session, Scott indicated the proposal may be revised to remove the sunset date, in response to city directors' feedback during the meeting.

Scott's proposal contemplates spending $600 million over a 10-year timeframe, with $371.5 million allocated for capital improvements and $228.5 million for new operating expenses.

Among other items, the proposal would fund the construction of an indoor-outdoor sports complex at War Memorial Park with a $128 million capital investment in addition to a $30 million combined capital investment in that park and Hindman Park.

In terms of both capital and operating expenses, the largest spending categories under Scott's proposal would be parks and quality of life (55%), public infrastructure (19%) and public safety (11%).

The other categories — port and economic development, information technology, homelessness, neighborhood programs and general capital improvements — would receive smaller shares of the money.

The mayor needs to get the city board's approval in order for officials to hold a Nov. 14 special election on the tax. The deadline to call the election is Sept. 5.

If approved, the overall sales-tax rate on most purchases in Little Rock would rise to 9.625%. The current rate is 8.625%, with 6.5% collected by the state, 1% by Pulaski County and 1.125% by the city.

During his first term, Scott proposed a 1 percentage-point sales-tax increase to invest in a wide variety of city priorities.

After some revisions to the package, city board members voted to call a September 2021 special election on the tax, but Little Rock voters rejected the proposed increase, 62-38%. At the time, officials estimated the tax would have generated approximately $530 million over its 10-year lifespan.

Scott made public his plan to pursue another sales-tax increase during his 2023 State of the City address on March 6, but any steps toward that goal were put on hold after a tornado struck the metro area on March 31, causing devastation in parts of Little Rock.