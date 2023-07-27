



Plans for Travis Scott to perform at the Sound & Light Show area in Cairo, Egypt, have been cancelled. Live Nation Middle East confirmed on Wednesday that the rapper's concert set for July 28 had been canceled, blaming construction issues for the reason. "Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert," the concert promoter tweeted in a Wednesday statement. "We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired." Leading up to this, Scott had encountered several issues, including his permit to perform being canceled by the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions. The syndicate said that the "Trance" and "goosebumps" rapper's show would "contradict the identity of the Egyptian people." This statement was made after Scott had been accused online of affiliations with Freemasonry and being involved in "anti-Egyptian Afrocentrism agendas." Al-Ahram, the most widely circulated Egyptian newspaper, reported that the opposition to Scott's concert had stemmed from the fatal crowd crush at the 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston, which had killed 10 people. Scott has yet to post anything about the cancellation on social media, instead hyping up the release for his "Utopia" album this Friday.

Phish will play two shows next month to benefit flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York. The band, which was formed in Vermont in 1983, says it will play at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Aug. 25-26. The band said 100% of the net proceeds from concert and merchandise sales will be directed to a 2023 Flood Recovery Fund that's part of a foundation it created in 1997. Phish "will support the many victims and their families, area businesses and nonprofits." The band has been on tour. "As soon as we realized the scope of the devastation, we all together said, 'Is there anything we can do?'" Phish member Page McConnell told WCAX-TV. "The wheels started turning within the first few days of all the rain and flooding that was happening up there." Storms dumped up to two months' worth of rain over a couple of days in parts of the region earlier this month.









Page McConnell, from left, Jon Fishman, Trey Anastasio and Mike Gordon of the band Phish perform during an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora listeners at The Met on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)





