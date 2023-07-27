NEWS IN BRIEF

Walmart, PepsiCo team to aid farmers

Walmart and PepsiCo have teamed up to raise $120 million over seven years to help U.S. and Canadian farmers improve soil health and water quality on their land.

The companies said Wednesday that their collaboration aims to speed the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices on more than 2 million acres of farmland. It will also cut about 4.4 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“At Walmart, our sustainability strategy is built to make the everyday choice the sustainable choice for our customers,” said Jane Ewing, Walmart Inc.’s senior vice president for sustainability.

Ewing said working with PepsiCo on the project “is a great example of how we are prioritizing the expansion of regenerative agricultural practices across North America so that we can continue to make quality products affordable and accessible to our customers.” She said the companies want to create a model that others can use across product categories.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have a goal to protect, restore or more sustainably manage 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean by 2030.

— Serenah McKay

U.S. sets access rule for plane lavatories

Some new planes eventually will be required to have lavatories big enough to be accessible to wheelchair users, a change that disability advocates have sought for many years.

The U.S. Department of Transportation issued a long-awaited final rule on the subject Wednesday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the new rule will give travelers in wheelchairs “the same access and dignity as the rest of the traveling public.” The rule will only apply to new single-aisle planes with at least 125 seats, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320. The restriction means that smaller regional jets used on hundreds of flights a day for the major airlines won’t be covered by the rule.

Two-aisle planes — more commonly used on international flights — have long been required to have accessible lavatories.

The department cited its authority under a 1986 law, the Air Carrier Access Act, in issuing the rule.

— The Associated Press

Arkansas Index rises slightly on Fed news

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 874.9, up 12.34.

“Equities closed moderately unchanged following release of the anticipated decision by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by .25% accompanied by a statement from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that future decisions would be determined ‘going meeting-by-meeting,’” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen’s Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.